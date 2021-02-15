60,000 Dominion customers still without power in Virginia; some Richmond-area hotels sold out

About 60,000 Dominion customers across Virginia remained without power as of noon Monday from last week's ice storm, and water restrictions remained in place for Hopewell residents.
The worst outages were reported in Chesterfield County, where more than 10,000 customers were without electricity, and Petersburg, with more than 5,000 residents in the dark.
Power was restored around midday to Virginia American Water Company, which supplies water to the city of Hopewell. But Assistant City Manager Charles Dane said around noon Monday that it could be six to eight hours, at the earliest, before pressure is restored and water begins to flow to city residents.
The water company experienced "a catastrophic failure" at the Hopewell plant on Sunday night after losing power during the storm leaving the city with only 3 to 4 hours of water.
"There's little or no water to conserve," Dane said Monday.
Once the plant is back up and running, the company has to test its system to make sure nothing broke during the outage, then refill its tanks before the city's water supply is restored.
Once the water supply is restored, Dane said, city residents will need to boil water before use. This boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, Dane said, but it will be in place for at least 48 hours.
Virginia American Water is providing bottled water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hopewell High School, 400 S. Mesa Drive. If you have no means of getting water from this distribution point, you can call 1-800-452-6863 for assistance.
Chesterfield has opened the Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, and the North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road, as warming locations on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents still without power. Residents may bring their phones and laptops to charge or use WiFi. All visitors must wear facial coverings.
The weekend's bad weather caused several hotels in the Richmond region to be sold out on Saturday and Sunday nights and possibly on Monday night.
"People who were out of power were looking for rooms but we didn't have any rooms," said Nick Patel, president of Kalyan Hospitality, a Henrico County-based hotel company that operates 21 hotels in Virginia including five in the Richmond region.
Most of the rooms at Kalyan Hospitality's area properties were occupied by crews who were brought in to help restore electricity to the Richmond region and beyond, he said.
Kalyan Hospitality's five area hotels turned away "quite a bit of customers this weekend, I'm sure, but I can't put a number on it because people book online or call or just show up," he said.
Kalyan Hospitality has five locations in the Richmond region — Residence Inn by Marriott in Goochland; Comfort Suites in Colonial Heights; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Petersburg; a Hampton Inn in Petersburg; and a Holiday Inn Express in Hopewell.
SMI Hotel Group's four local properties "were much busier than what has become the usual," said Robert C. Reed, the company's vice president.
In fact, three of the company's hotels - The Commonwealth and the Delta Hotels by Marriott properties in downtown Richmond and the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond in Chesterfield County - were sold out Saturday night, he said. Part of that was to accommodate some hotel employees who had difficulty traveling to work because of the icy roads.
SMI Hotel's Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport in Henrico experienced a power outage from about 4 p.m. on Saturday to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, which impacted occupancy there, Reed said.
"At the airport hotel, we were running on emergency generator power with limited services, and gave guests the option of staying or cancelling with no penalty. Many chose to stay, but we could have sold the hotel out twice over had we the availability, based on the amount of reservation requests we had," Reed said.
The majority of Shamin Hotel properties in Chesterfield and eastern Henrico were sold out over the weekend, while its properties in western and northern Henrico saw about a 75% occupancy levels, said Mark Yardis, the company's vice president of operations.
Shamin is the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, owning 38 hotel properties. It operates a total of 62 hotels in six states.
Most of the increase in hotel occupancy at Shamin properties closely matched the localized power outages, with the largest increase in the Colonial Heights and Southern Chesterfield areas followed by eastern Henrico, he said.
"Mother nature delivered a tough storm to the region certainly," Yardis said. "Our hotel teams too have been stepping up to serve the valued guests who have chosen to move into hotels while restoration efforts continue."
For most Richmond-area hotel owners, it was the first time since the pandemic started nearly a year ago that their hotel properties were filled.
Some of Kalyan Hospitality's area properties have sold out one night in the past for a sporting event, but Patel said it was the first time in nearly a year that all of his local properties were fill for two and possibly three nights in a row.
