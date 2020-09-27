61 and counting: evictions continue in Richmond area despite federal moratorium

In Chesterfield, a tenant had to request an emergency hearing when their landlord refused to call off a scheduled eviction after receiving a signed declaration. A judge quashed the eviction, according to Palmer Heenan, an attorney who represented the tenant. An identical situation is unfolding for a tenant in Henrico County Heenan represents.

In the last two weeks, 61 households were evicted in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield, according to figures provided by the sheriff’s office in each locality. The number may be an undercount. It does not include tenants who left their homes before a formal eviction was executed.

Holland’s was slated to be one of them the morning the deputies showed up to his South Richmond home.

“I said, ‘I know that you guys have an eviction scheduled today, but we’ve already taken care of it.’ And [a deputy] said ‘Prove it.’ I said, ‘One second, let me run back in and get my phone,” Holland said, recalling the encounter.

Following advice from the lawyer he spoke with, he saved an electronic copy of the declaration on his phone, just in case. He went back inside to retrieve it, heart racing.

“I didn’t want to alarm [the deputies]. They could have thought I was running in the house to do something else.”