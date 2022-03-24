7 children in stable condition after ingesting pills in Hopewell

Seven children who were hospitalized after they apparently ingested pills at a Hopewell home are now expected to fully recover, authorities said Thursday.

The mother of four of the children called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and reported that the "kids weren't acting right and they looked like they were sick," said Hopewell police Lt. Cheyenne Casale. The seven children are ages 1 to 7.

Fire and rescue officials arrived at the home in the 100 block of South 16th Street and found four children unconscious, Casale said. They all were hospitalized, and fire and rescue officials declared a mass casualty situation and summoned units from other jurisdictions.

Initially, at least two of the children were in severe condition, but their conditions improved, he said.

No criminal charges had been placed as of Thursday afternoon. Casale said investigators were still interviewing people and trying to determine whether it was a situation of no adult supervision or "poor supervision."

