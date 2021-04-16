70th anniversary of students' civil rights strike to be commemorated at Farmville's Moton Museum

The event also will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert Russa Moton Museum and aims to raise more than $30,000 to support the museum’s operations, education programs and outreach initiatives. Normally, the museum holds an annual banquet on the campus of Longwood University, but the pandemic makes that impossible this year, so it pivoted to the online event, which in some ways might broaden its reach in terms of speakers and participants, said Cameron Patterson, the museum’s executive director.

“Just a new and creative way to go about generating support on behalf of the museum,” he said.

The pandemic has been challenging for the museum, which had to shut down for two months last spring. It reopened under strict COVID-19 protocols and has managed to operate without any cases of the virus among staff or visitors, Patterson said. The museum also expanded its digital offerings, through a newly designed website, allowing it to reach school classes and other visitors who otherwise weren’t able to get to the old schoolhouse.

In 2020, the museum engaged more than 20,000 individuals through online programs. The number for 2019 was 12,500.

Here’s the background of the Moton High School strike: