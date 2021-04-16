70th anniversary of students' civil rights strike to be commemorated at Farmville's Moton Museum

Seventy years after students at Robert Russa Moton High School went on strike to protest substandard conditions at the school, the museum that occupies the Farmville schoolhouse will hold a special celebration marking the event and raising awareness and funds for its current mission.
“Moton Live 2021,” a 10-hour virtual celebration that will be streamed via Facebook and YouTube, will be held on Friday, April 23 and will feature panel discussions, keynote speakers and musical entertainment. Gov. Ralph Northam and state Secretary of Educatoin Atif Qarni will appear. Keynote speakers will be Dr. Virgil Wood, church leader and civil rights activist, and Margo Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.”
Viewers can watch live at any point during the day. A recording of the event will be available later on the museum’s YouTube channel.
April 23 is Virginia’s annual Barbara Rose Johns Day, which celebrates the life of the late civil rights activist who has a student led the walkout at her segregated Moton High School. Johns was in the news earlier this year when Virginia’s General Assembly approved a recommendation by a state panel to replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol with one of Johns.
The event also will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert Russa Moton Museum and aims to raise more than $30,000 to support the museum’s operations, education programs and outreach initiatives. Normally, the museum holds an annual banquet on the campus of Longwood University, but the pandemic makes that impossible this year, so it pivoted to the online event, which in some ways might broaden its reach in terms of speakers and participants, said Cameron Patterson, the museum’s executive director.
“Just a new and creative way to go about generating support on behalf of the museum,” he said.
The pandemic has been challenging for the museum, which had to shut down for two months last spring. It reopened under strict COVID-19 protocols and has managed to operate without any cases of the virus among staff or visitors, Patterson said. The museum also expanded its digital offerings, through a newly designed website, allowing it to reach school classes and other visitors who otherwise weren’t able to get to the old schoolhouse.
In 2020, the museum engaged more than 20,000 individuals through online programs. The number for 2019 was 12,500.
Here’s the background of the Moton High School strike:
On April 23, 1951, a group of Moton students, led by Johns, walked out of the Prince Edward County school to protest overcrowded and inferior facilities, which included tar-paper shacks added to handle overflow from the main school building. Those makeshift classrooms were cold and drafty, and when it rained students placed pails around the rooms to catch the water and used umbrellas inside to stay dry.
The two-week strike gained the attention of the NAACP, whose lawyers, including Oliver W. Hill Sr. and Spottswood W. Robinson II took the case, not just to improve school conditions but to challenge the constitutionality of segregation. The was rolled into Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 landmark cases in which the Supreme Court declared segregation in public education unconstitutional.
Despite the Supreme Court decision, the commonwealth of Virginia imposed a policy of “massive resistance” that delayed school desegregation until the 1960s, and Prince Edward County shut down its schools for five years rather than integrate its schools.
“The Moton story at its heart, at its core, is a story about individuals, particularly young students that used the tools of a constitutional democracy to bring about change,” said Patterson. “They utilized the legal system, they utilized their ability to protest and organize as ways to bring attention to the issues they faced.”
Patterson said one mission of the museum is “about preserving the history of civil rights in education as it relates to Prince Edward County.
“I think we’re also an organization that really strives to promote dialogue and advance those positions that ensure empowerment in a constitutional democracy, providing that historic lens, but also engaging in those important, relevant, present-day conversations as it relates to equality and other related issues.”
