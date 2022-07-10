72nd anniversary of Richmond's first Black firefighters celebrated

Seventy-two years ago this month, 10 men made history as the first Black firefighters in Richmond. On Sunday, community members gathered to recognize the anniversary.

The celebration, held by a historic marker at Fifth and Duval streets, took place at the former site of Engine Company No. 9. On July 1, 1950, RFD — then the Richmond Fire Bureau — hired its first Black firefighters.

Out of 500 applicants, 10 Black men were hired: Charles L. Belle, William E. Brown, Douglas P. Evans, Harvey S. Hicks II, Warren W. Kersey, Bernard C. Lewis, Farrar Lucas, Arthur L. Page, Arthur C. St. John and Linwood M. Wooldridge. They manned Engine Company No. 9 in September that year.

“They worked together as a team during a period of segregation, determined to succeed in an unbalanced environment, because there were no other members employed that looked like them at that time and an unspoken culture that endured at the time,” said Petersburg Fire Chief Tina R. Watkins. “These experiences on the job remain part of a family history that continues to be passed down through each generation.”

Watkins, the keynote speaker, was hired as the first female fire chief in Petersburg Fire and Rescue’s nearly 250-year history. She praised the men for their service as Black professional firefighters while showing the importance of having a diverse working environment, striving for inclusion and opening the doors for others who looked like them.

“For those of you in the Black community, the challenge left for each of you is to dig deep within yourself for your destiny,” Watkins said.

The 10 men at Engine Company No. 9 — which soon grew to 13 total Black firefighters hired through RFD — remained segregated until 1963, when an incident took the lives of Capt. Harvey S. Hicks and firefighter Douglas P. Evans, who had suffocated during the rescue attempt of a contractor.

The incident exposed the probability for a major catastrophe to possibly wipe out the entire company. Soon after, six of the department’s 28 companies began to integrate the Black firefighters.

“It’s not what we do and get credit for today, but just the impact that we have on future generations,” said Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter. “The 10 men who started the journey at the Richmond Fire Department truly, truly have left living legacies, and their seeds continue to bear fruit today.”

Engine Company No. 9 and Associates Inc. was organized in September 1992 and is made up of former and retired professional firefighters, law enforcement and others working closely with the city of Richmond. The organization has marked the anniversary for years.

In addition to celebrating the anniversary, the organization awards the Ruth B. Blaire Scholarship in honor of the first African American female hired by the Richmond Police Department. This year’s scholarship, sponsored by Dominion Energy, was awarded to Nala L. Wyatt, who will be graduating from Delaware State University in May 2023.