78-year-old Hopewell man identified as the victim in the Dutch Gap drowning

Gary Lee Lane, of Hopewell, was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester, about 2.5 miles away from the point of impact, said Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officials in a news release.

The incident began on Friday when two boaters were out fishing when one of them was ejected from the boat, officials said. At about 11:15 a.m., officials responded to reports of a boat incident down river from Dutch Gap boat ramp. Several state and local agencies assisted DWR in the multi-day search effort, including Virginia State Police, Henrico Fire and EMS, Henrico Police and Marine Patrol, Virginia Marine Police, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Chesterfield Police, and the Coast Guard.