78-year-old Hopewell man identified as the victim in the Dutch Gap drowning

The body of a 78-year-old man was recovered and identified Monday as the victim in Friday's suspected drowning at Dutch Gap Boat Landing in Chesterfield County.
Gary Lee Lane, of Hopewell, was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester, about 2.5 miles away from the point of impact, said Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officials in a news release.
The incident began on Friday when two boaters were out fishing when one of them was ejected from the boat, officials said. At about 11:15 a.m., officials responded to reports of a boat incident down river from Dutch Gap boat ramp. Several state and local agencies assisted DWR in the multi-day search effort, including Virginia State Police, Henrico Fire and EMS, Henrico Police and Marine Patrol, Virginia Marine Police, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Chesterfield Police, and the Coast Guard.