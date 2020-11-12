8 roads closed in Hanover, 1 in Chesterfield due to high water

The following roads were closed due to high water on Thursday morning:
HANOVER
- Bethany Church Rd/Taylors Landing Dr (Closed at the bridge)
- Clazemont Rd (Closed b/t Minor Fields Ln/Millfield Ln)
- Coatesville Rd (Closed b/t Pine Springs Ln/Overlook Ridge Ln at the bridge)
- Goshen Rd/Terry Ln (Closed at the intersection)
- Old Ridge Rd/Hewlett Rd (Closed at the intersection)
- Parsons Road/Beaverdam Road (Parsons Rd closed)
- Scotchtown Rd/Rocketts Mill Rd (Closed at Campbell's Pond)
- Spring Rd/Icehouse Hill Road (Closed at intersection)
CHESTERFIELD
- Otterdale Road near Duval Road