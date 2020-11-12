 Skip to main content
8 roads closed in Hanover due to high water
Hanover County, Va.

Campbell Lake over dam and blocking Scotchtown Road and Campbell Lake Road in Hanover County on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

 FRANK GREEN

The following roads are closed due to high water on Thursday morning, according to Hanover County Sheriff's Office:

- Bethany Church Rd/Taylors Landing Dr (Closed at the bridge)

- Clazemont Rd (Closed b/t Minor Fields Ln/Millfield Ln)

- Coatesville Rd (Closed b/t Pine Springs Ln/Overlook Ridge Ln at the bridge)

- Goshen Rd/Terry Ln (Closed at the intersection)

- Old Ridge Rd/Hewlett Rd (Closed at the intersection)

- Parsons Road/Beaverdam Road (Parsons Rd closed)

- Scotchtown Rd/Rocketts Mill Rd (Closed at Campbell's Pond)

- Spring Rd/Icehouse Hill Road (Closed at intersection)

