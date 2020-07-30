More than $930,000 in loans provided to Richmond businesses hurt by the pandemic are being converted into grants that won't have to be repaid, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday.
The grants will cover the cost of the 48 loans that have been provided to businesses through the Richmond Small Business Disaster Loan Program, which provided loans of up to $20,000 each to companies in the city to help pay employee wages.
"We know what the costs have been to a number of our businesses around our community," Stoney said at a Thursday news conference. "We know a lot of our folks have been holding on, that they've been patient. They've been vigilant as well, and we want to thank them because we know that it's been very, very difficult for them to keep their doors open or even pay their employees."
So far the Richmond's Economic Development Authority has approved 48 loans totaling $934,920, according to city officials.
The money to convert the loans to grants is coming from the federal CARES Act, the mayor said.
The city allocated $1 million of Richmond's $20.1 million appropriation from that federal program to create the small business loan program. Originally created in April, the loan program gave Richmond businesses up to 48 months to repay the zero-interest loans. Businesses have option to convert those loans to grants.
City officials said they and the EDA are finalizing plans to create a new grant program that uses $3 million in CARES Act funding for small businesses that have sustained financial losses during the pandemic.
Melissa Viray, the deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, said at the news conference that preliminary analysis by state health officials shows that 2.4 percent of adults in Virginia and 3.0 percent of adults in the central Virginia region have COVID-19 antibodies after becoming infected with the virus.
"While this is good news as this suggests that we are doing a good job of community mitigation and preventing transmission, this means that it's critical that we continue social distancing and other efforts to prevent spread to the large number of still vulnerable people in our community," Viray said.
State health officials, meanwhile, have investigated about 1,900 complaints in Richmond and Henrico about alleged violations of Phase Three reopening guidelines that lay out requirements on how businesses can continue to operate during the pandemic, Viray said.
"The majority of complaints that we've seen have been around mask wearing," Viray said following the news conference.
Stoney urged people to continue to follow the Phase Three guidelines that call for keeping indoor gatherings, including church services, to a maximum capacity of 250 people, social distancing 6 feet apart and having patrons as well as employees at restaurants wearing face masks.
"This is the key for us to continue to stay in Phase Three,” Stoney said as he held up his own mask. "It’s the key for us to just return to a modicum of normalcy of freedom that we had prior to the pandemic striking us in Richmond."
