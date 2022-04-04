A 20-year-old bison named Snoopy at Maymont has died

Snoopy, one of three female American bison who live at Maymont, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, Maymont reported. She was 20 years old, which is the typical age range for a domesticated bison, the park said.

Snoopy had been receiving medical attention for several weeks due to the loss of appetite.

Snoopy had a fondness for red apples and the occasional Christmas tree to snack on, Maymont said. Most active when the temperatures were mild, she was often seen sunning herself in the grass and occasionally browsing her local surroundings.

She was considered the matriach of the female bisons at Maymont. Her two companions, Dakota and Cheyenne, will receive extra care and attention as they adjust to the loss of Snoopy.

Snoopy arrived at Maymont as a 2-year-old in July 2003, from the Virginia Zoological Park and has lived at Maymont for 19 years, teaching guests about North America’s largest mammal.

“Snoopy lived to a ripe old age for a bison,” Joe Neel, Maymont’s senior manager of Zoology, said in a statement. “The average life span of a wild bison is 12 to 20 years. Like many of the animals who come to live at Maymont, where they are safe from predators and given a healthy diet and room for exercise.”