A 49-year-old Latino faith leader was hospitalized with COVID for 52 days. This is how he survived.

This is part one of a series on two younger Latino faith leaders in Richmond who were hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a month. Latinos in their 30s and 40s have died from the virus at nearly 11 times the rate of white people the same age in Virginia. Hospitalizations were 2.6 times higher. Part two will be published next Sunday.
Victor de la Barrera waited until he could no longer breathe.
At first, the tightness in his chest happened only when he coughed. Then when he walked too quickly. Then every time he stood up.
"You need to go to the hospital," his family doctor said.
"Yes," his wife Flory pleaded. "Let's go."
The 49-year-old pastor resisted. He wasn't sick enough. He was under the age of 65 and had no medical conditions placing him at high-risk of a severe bout of coronavirus.
"Maybe a little extra weight, but that was it," he reasoned.
And when state orders barring 50 people from gathering indoors became 10, the Richmond church Victor presided over for more than 14 years - Iglesia Pentecostal Filadelfia - closed.
Services went virtual. Sermons preached social distancing. Mask-wearing. Hand washing.
It wouldn't be enough. The pandemic decimated the country's Latino neighborhoods, with younger Latinos facing an overwhelming number of hospitalizations and deaths - a pain testing, but not breaking, the pastor's faith.
By the end of April, less than two months since Virginia's first COVID-19 case, his entire family tested positive. The only one with chills and labored breathing was him.
"We need to go," Flory said. "Now."
This time, there was no pushback.
On May 8, their daughters drove them to Johnston-Willis Hospital, where no-visitor policies meant the farthest they could go was right outside the doors while both their parents were wheeled inside to adjacent rooms.
As he lay on the cushioned bed in the intensive care unit, tentacles of tubes poking out of each side of his body, the physician gave him the news.
If one more hour had passed, he likely wouldn't have lived.
"Listen," he told Victor gently. "This is severe."
"Really?"
"Yes," he repeated. "Your wife isn't as bad. She could go home in maybe an hour."
He would be right behind her, right? They would leave how they entered: together, with his daughters waiting outside the hospital doors. Yes, that's how the story would go. That's the story they would tell.
Then the physician turned to Victor and shook his head as if in response to the thoughts still making him believe his lung aches were temporary.
"We need to put you on a ventilator to help you breathe," the doctor said. "If we don't do it, it will be difficult. It will be difficult for you to make it."
One of the final moments Victor remembers is how he nodded, weakly and masked with oxygen, to live a little longer.
His wife said goodbye through the window.
"God will save him"
Forty days — the length of Noah's Ark flood and the amount of time Jesus was tempted by the devil in the desert
“That’s what we can give him before we have to consider disconnecting,” the nurses said.
They told Flory on day 30, six days away from when they would have celebrated 23 years of marriage. Ten nights to pray he and everyone in his situation would wake up and stay alive.
Nurses FaceTimed the family as his condition seemingly deteriorated, the three women huddling around the tiny screen imploring him to fight. To not leave them so he could be there when his youngest daughter, Flory, graduated high school.
"We need you," they cried. "You're going to be OK, OK?"
The only response was the intermittent beeping of the heart monitor.
Doctors prepared them for the somber reality that if he won this battle, there was no guarantee he would ever speak or walk again.
The longer a patient is on a ventilator, the slimmer the chances of recovering become. Victor's odds were at a 5-to-10% probability.
In the first months of the pandemic, there were too many unknowns, and even the most well-equipped hospitals struggled to treat an unpredictable virus when the severity and challenges varied with each person. They still do.
For the sickest COVID-19 patients whose lungs essentially stopped functioning, how could they manage their breathing? If the state's hospitals had less than 3,000 ventilators and around 1,500 people hospitalized each day, would they need to start rationing care?
When Victor was admitted on May 8, almost 200 COVID patients in Virginia were on a ventilator. Three-and-a-half weeks prior, there were 302 people relying on the calibrated breathing machine to keep their airways open.
Hospitals would not reach numbers like these again until the day after Christmas. The all-time high came on Jan. 14 at 366.
Three days later, Virginia reported a case increase of nearly 10,000. The share of ventilators in use wouldn't dip below 200 for more than a month.
When Victor was in a medication-induced coma, heavily sedated to increase stability, and health care workers weighed how to extinguish the infection without killing him, data gauging the gravity of each patient's illnesses was scarce. No one knew who might live or die.
"There is a continuum of severity for COVID-19 infections," said Jeff Caldwell, vice president of communications for HCA Healthcare, the umbrella company for Johnston-Willis Hospital. "It's difficult to predict which patients will be most severely impacted."
Due to privacy policies and federal law requiring the protection of patient health information, Caldwell couldn't comment on specifics about Victor's stay.
But patterns quickly emerged, he said. Black and Latino residents were filling ICUs, an aftermath of working frontline jobs, having underlying conditions and being more likely to live in crowded housing.
His wife Flory came to this conclusion quickly. Nearly every day, news traveled of another Latino pastor who had contracted the virus. Within a year, 85% of Victor's church would, too.
Grief became woven into their mobile home community's day-to-day lives like another tenuous and invisible sickness, she said. The congregation left messages, raised money for his family to help with bills, sent trays of food to easy Flory's worries.
But the stress came at nightfall, when her stomach clenched with dread and all she could do was cry and plead for God to bring her husband home.
By day 34, Flory was sure science had failed her.
“I can’t be in the room with him, but you can,” she told the physician. “So I beg you. Pray for him. Pray for him because I have faith that God will save him.”
She didn't know what else could.
“I can do that,” he assured her. “Is it OK if I pray for him in my language? I don’t know how to pray in Spanish.”
Flory grinned.
“No te preocupes,” she said. “Don’t you worry. The Lord hears them all.”
"You're a COVID-19 survivor"
On day 35, Victor opened his eyes.
"Do you know what day it is?" a nurse asked. "It's June 13. You are a warrior."
Tears welled in his eyes as he realized he couldn't remember how he got there or where he lived. The breathing tube made him unable to speak and his body was held down to ensure limited movement to protect his oxygen levels. His mouth, dry and sore, could barely withstand two drop of water dabbed onto his lips for hydration.
Then the memories returned. Tomorrow was his and Flory's anniversary. And he would miss it, like he missed his daughter's graduation. Like he missed his daughter's 18th birthday.
"I'm so sorry," he said, wishing they could hear him. "I'm so sorry I couldn't be there. Please forgive me."
He couldn't go home yet to tell them. Instead, a series of eating and respiratory tests followed in the next two weeks to determine whether his system escaped the virus.
For the first breathing evaluation, he needed to sustain his oxygen levels without help. He had already failed once.
"Go, go, go!" nurses cheered. "You got this. One more."
Victor couldn't breathe. He couldn't move his limbs. He knew his kidneys, heart, lungs and organs were working as hard as they could but feared his body would give out in the moment he needed it.
He exhaled one final time before collapsing into the nurse's arms and praying God pulled him through.
Then slowly, the doctor looked him in the eyes and raised his thumb up.
“Pasaste la pruebra,” he said. “You passed the test. You're a COVID-19 survivor."
That was the day he began to learn how to live again.
Eight days post-intubation, he could eat. By day 13, he took his first steps. By day 16, he got up from the hospital bed on his own.
Nights were still the loneliest, he said, when his view was the ceiling and his mind began hallucinating that he would never see his family again.
"I want to go home," he told God. "Show me the way home."
On the morning of June 29, Victor told the doctor of his latest improvement: marching to and from the bathroom without help.
"Really?" the doctor asked. "Well, that's great. Because you're going home today."
That night, Victor dressed himself and using only a cane, walked out of the hospital.
Nine months later
The nurses and doctors said they didn't know why Victor survived. On average, people with COVID-19 in HCA Healthcare hospitals stay about one week said spokesperson Caldwell. They've also seen a broad range up to a month or more.
Victor says it was God telling the medical providers to not give up on him.
His community, his church, didn't either. From the moment he was hospitalized, family from his home state of Morelos, Mexico, texted and called every day. They rallied around him without being asked, he said.
"It reminded me what it means to live," he said tearfully in a recent afternoon.
Flory remodeled their home while he was intubated, purchasing a sofa Victor wouldn't struggle to lay in and widening the space for him to have room to move with a walker.
This was where he would recover, she said. This was where he would come back to her.
Physical and mental rehabilitation are among the most painful and extensive parts of reclaiming the body that hospitalization has deteriorated.
Post-intubation, Victor relearned how to walk up steps and tie his shoes. He struggles to run and his lungs might never be the same.
But he takes the wins when he can, like being able to play the bass at church again after his fingers stuck together and were too weak to strum the chords. Or putting on his Sunday suit and leather dress shoes for church to be a pastor again - to offer comfort to congregants desperately trying not to collapse after a year that stripped them down.
“People find support, peace, answers to much of what’s happening here. The church has become their refuge,” Victor said. “The heart needs that sanity even if it’s just through your faith."
Especially when job losses, hospitalizations and deaths continue to happen in Latino communities, Victor said. The last COVID-19 funeral he went to was in January.
Victor begs his congregation to follow state guidelines so there’s no more to go to. So there’s no more anniversaries, graduations and birthdays missed.
Easter Sunday
Nine months after nearly dying from the virus, he prepared his Sunday sermon to celebrate Jesus' resurrection from the dead and was reminded of his first thought upon waking up.
"If you had one more minute of your life given back to you, how would you take advantage of it?"
The answer for him was easy. He would call his family, and make sure they knew he loved them.
