A 49-year-old Latino faith leader was hospitalized with COVID for 52 days. This is how he survived.

By the end of April, less than two months since Virginia's first COVID-19 case, his entire family tested positive. The only one with chills and labored breathing was him.

"We need to go," Flory said. "Now."

This time, there was no pushback.

On May 8, their daughters drove them to Johnston-Willis Hospital, where no-visitor policies meant the farthest they could go was right outside the doors while both their parents were wheeled inside to adjacent rooms.

As he lay on the cushioned bed in the intensive care unit, tentacles of tubes poking out of each side of his body, the physician gave him the news.

If one more hour had passed, he likely wouldn't have lived.

"Listen," he told Victor gently. "This is severe."

"Really?"

"Yes," he repeated. "Your wife isn't as bad. She could go home in maybe an hour."

He would be right behind her, right? They would leave how they entered: together, with his daughters waiting outside the hospital doors. Yes, that's how the story would go. That's the story they would tell.