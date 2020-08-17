A Black Lives Matter street mural measuring nearly 200 feet is in the works outside Capitol Square

"This public art opportunity is two-fold: a chance to engage the public in a movement that affects our city, our region and our nation, and to encourage solidarity and continued support for the city's Black community who have contributed to the fabric of Richmond for centuries," she said. "This space will allow time for dialogue and reflection, conversation and long-term programming as has been demonstrated nationwide in other cities."

Venture Richmond is a nonprofit led by local business and community leaders to promote the city's downtown through advocacy and special events such as the Richmond Folk Festival

The project has been endorsed by several downtown firms, organizations and city officials, including the Martin Agency, the West Cary Group, the Downtown Neighborhood Association and City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson.

"Richmond is the mural city," Robertson said in a letter to the Planning Commission Chair Ashley Kisler and the Public Art Commission. "In years to come, we will look back at this mural as a moment in history when things certainly changed, and I'm delighted to be a proponent of that change."

Susan Glasser, the city's public arts coordinator, said the Public Art Commission unanimously recommended approval of the project earlier this month.

Glasser said installation of the mural is pending approval of permit from the Department of Public Works. A Richmond planning staff report says work on the project will likely begin within the next month.