A Black teen in Virginia passed out at a party. His white classmates are accused of drawing racial slurs on him

It was done while Jerry Chambers was unconscious.

The N-word was written in all caps behind his right ear. A swastika was drawn on his jawline. “White Lives MATTER” lined his head in black marker next to “F- — BLM.”

White partygoers snapped photos of a dildo pressed up against his face. Then when he woke up to use the bathroom, they draped the 16-year-old Black teenager with a Confederate flag and captured that, too, before circulating the pictures on social media.

What happened that Saturday night in September 2020 at a party in Powhatan County — a locality where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once temporarily retired and whose residents are 88% white — stayed largely unknown to the public until last week.

Participants would later tell Powhatan sheriff’s investigators that writing on people at parties and taking photos of them was common behavior deemed “a party joke.” On Sunday, Chambers called what they did to him a hate crime.

“How would you feel if you were physically abused with a sex toy? How would you feel if you were surrounded by guns all night while also being the only Black man in the room?” he said. “How much more do I have to express for law enforcement to do anything about it?”

In front of at least 100 people on the parking lot of United Nations Church in South Richmond, Chambers spoke publicly about the impact of that night for the first time in two years and denounced what he called law enforcement’s refusal “to do their job.”

Encouraged by the crowd, his parents and a dozen of his friends from Benedictine College Preparatory, where he transferred following bullying and ridicule at Manchester High School his sophomore and junior years, he recounted his suicide attempt on Feb. 28.

He was in the intensive care unit for days without the strength to walk.

“I never want others who have experienced a hate crime to feel alone,” he said. “Never let the actions of someone else determine whether you want to live or not. Every single person listening to this right now has a future. I’d hate to see anybody lost due to suicide. Please continue to send support and help me see justice.”

Chambers, a cornerback and wide receiver on the football team, reported the incident on Sept. 14, 2020, to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office — two days later — with photos of what had occurred and the names of who Chambers knew was at the party that night. The Sheriff’s Office told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a statement that it encouraged the family to meet with the chief prosecutor the next day, but the parents didn’t show up.

Police officials also disputed the claim that law enforcement hadn’t done their job, but any investigation or police reports are not made public.

An April 18, 2022, email supplied by the family showed Chambers also was not eligible for statewide victim support because the state had “not received the police report from Powhatan, the jurisdiction in which the crime occurred and was reported.”

In a December 2021 letter provided by the Chambers family on Sunday from Powhatan Detective R.N. Riopedre, the detective acknowledged that information gathered through multiple Snapchat accounts and texts showed evidence of a crime.

The family was also told that the one-year statute of limitations for prosecuting individuals for misdemeanor assault had expired, which means no arrest can be made, per officials.

Virginia law, however, states that if the assault is committed because of race and results in bodily injury, the crime becomes a Class 6 felony. Federally, the statute of limitations for prosecuting a hate crime is seven years.

Another investigation is underway by the FBI, with a pending decision from Petersburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney after a special prosecutor from Petersburg was assigned to the case.

The FBI reported that of the more than 7,300 hate crimes in 2019, more than half were based on race or ethnicity. Nearly 50% of the hate crimes motivated by racism were against Black Americans.

As Chambers’ father, Jerry Sr., took the mic on Sunday, he choked back sobs.

“It’s hard to be a father and not be able to do something about what they did to my son. There’s no words. ... I can feel what that father feels right there,” he said, pointing to Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by police seven times outside an apartment complex in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23, 2020, resulting in his son being paralyzed from the waist down.

Jerry Sr. continued to share how he had lost his family to cancer, which meant there was no one to look to for guidance over the past two years. He would call churches and “nobody wanted to help” until Bishop Orrin Pullings Sr. of United Nations Church responded.

Pullings told him “whatever you need, whatever you want, I’ll be there for you.”

The support was echoed through the multiple speakers who came up on stage, urging people to rally around the Chambers family and show up on Thursday to the Powhatan County Courthouse, where the family plans to share their story to officials they felt haven’t listened.

Sa’ad El-Amin, a former Richmond City Council member who is backing the family as an advocate, was one of them. In his speech, he spoke of the burden Black families face when going to law enforcement and facing disparate treatment when receiving justice after reporting crimes.

Before passing the mic, he turned to Jerry and promised him he won’t have to battle alone.

“Brother, you’re alive,” he said. “Your first revenge is to not let them people take your pride and dignity from you ... and we’ve got your back. We’ve got your front, too.”

Sunday’s call to action paused for music, and the church’s worship team took the stage.

“It gets rough in this world. I know it ain’t easy, but hang on in there,” they crooned. “Because better days are coming.”