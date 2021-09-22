'A capital of hope': Emancipation & Freedom Monument unveiled Wednesday at Brown's Island

Commission member Lauranett Lee said slavery denied many generations of people the decency of basic human rights, but cautioned that there are many today who still feel fear because they're seen by others as "marginalized."

"We hear so much about freedom now, but how many of us still do not have that freedom," she said. "We know so many who live with fear and want - they are considered marginalized," citing such examples as people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, women, the poor, the homeless, children, illiterate and others.

"But those of us who others consider marginal don’t think of ourselves as marginal – we, too, deserve all that America has promised," Lee said. "As we remember this past, we have to remember that we must move beyond that past to a better day ... [and] we have to work continuously to make sure that that freedom is afforded to all of us."

After the unveiling, commission member Ronald L. Carey stood by the monument with tears in his eyes.