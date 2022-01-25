 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A chimpanzee from the Metro Richmond Zoo paid a visit to the dentist for a root canal
A 20-year-old, 165-pound chimpanzee named Kip took a trip to the dentist recently, according to The Metro Richmond Zoo.

Zookeepers noticed some swelling on the right side of Kip’s face, which their vet team examined to discover some discoloration in his right canine.

The zoo called Dr. Bruce Overton, a local endodontist who specializes in root canals for people, to perform and complete the procedure. Overton has volunteered his services at the zoo before and has done similar procedures on many animals including a lion, snow leopard and two bears.

On the day of the procedure in mid-December, Kip was sedated and transported to the zoo’s animal hospital where the root canal took place, according to a press release from the organization.

Zoo veterinarians Dr. Cheryl Antonucci and Dr. Kylie Cameron with Emma Enea, the zoo’s vet tech, administered anesthesia and monitored Kip’s vitals during the procedure, where Overton and his assistant drilled into the infected tooth, removing the pulp, cleaning and sealing the area.

Afterwards, Kip was transported back to the ape habitat in the zoo, recovered from anesthesia in a private area and later returned to the chimpanzee troop.

The Metro Richmond Zoo says Kip's tooth is no longer causing him pain and he is enjoying life with the group.

