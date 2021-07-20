'A citizen-led request': Henrico County is dropping driving lanes on Church Road, adding bike lanes, a crosswalk

Looking to enhance safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, Henrico County officials are transitioning a stretch of Church Road from four lanes to two, equipped with a center turning lane, crosswalk and bike lanes.

Construction on the 1.8-mile stretch near John Rolfe Parkway between Wilde Lake Drive, near Lauderdale Drive and Chapelwood Lane, is slated to begin next month. County officials expect the project to wrap up within 45 days.

The $1.2 million Church Road Safety Project, recently approved by the Board of Supervisors, will be completed by Finley Asphalt & Sealing. Scheduled repaving accounts for about 75% of the project’s cost.

Plans to reconfigure the road come two years after the speed limit was reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph along the a 3-mile stretch between Three Chopt Road and Lauderdale Drive.

The reduced speed limit was in response to safety concerns along the curvy road. There were 14 accidents in 2018, before the speed limit change, five in 2019 and none in 2020. Six occurred in the first half of 2021.

“Church Road has been a speeding issue of concern for residents for quite a while,” said Steve Yob, deputy community manager for community operations.