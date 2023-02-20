Heroes might not always wear capes, but sometimes they do come with a leash.

Franklin, a Mini Goldendoodle who enjoys belly rubs as much as being a cuddly comfort to crime victims and everyone else he encounters, received the 2023 Animal Hero award given by the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association at its conference in Roanoke over the weekend.

He seemed to take his newfound recognition — as he does everything else — in stride, said his human mom, Alison Linas.

“He stood on the stage next to me looking very solemnly out at the crowd as I was talking about him,” Linas said of their appearance at the conference, noting Franklin made a visit to a groomer earlier in the week for the occasion. “It was pretty funny. He seemed to know that this was a very important moment. Then, each time the crowd applauded the other recipients [of other awards], he would stand up, wag his tail and look around as if to say, ‘Is this for me?’”

Linas is an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico County, specializing in juvenile, domestic relations and special victims cases. Franklin is her constant sidekick both as a friend and colleague. Trained as a therapy dog, Franklin plays an important role in helping crime victims, witnesses and anyone else feel more comfortable when they come to the courthouse.

I wrote about Franklin and Linas in December 2021 as part of our “Making a Difference” series. At that time, Linas was working in a similar role in the Hanover County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, though juvenile and domestic relations was only part of her duties. Now, she works full time on that side of things.

The 2021 story noted that Franklin, at 35 pounds, is “a big, ol’ teddy bear” who doesn’t bark, doesn’t bite and doesn’t even whine, said Linas, adding that the most aggressive he gets is when he nudges someone with his nose to be petted.

“All he wants are scratches, belly rubs and snuggles,” Linas said. “If you’ve never liked dogs before, you’re going to love this one.”

Talya George, executive director of the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, said Franklin was nominated for the award by a member of the organization after that story was published. An awards committee made the ultimate selection based on the descriptions of “Franklin’s wonderful acts,” George said.

VVMA’s “Animal Hero” award is presented annually “to an animal that has performed an individual act of service or heroism, or in performing his or her daily duties, has provided such an outstanding service to humans that he would quality as an ‘animal hero,’” according to the organization.

Now 7, Franklin had visited hospitalized children, nursing homes and retirement homes before he started accompanying Linas to the Hanover courthouse in 2019. He became a big hit with everyone he met: crime victims, law enforcement investigators, courthouse workers.

Franklin is not courtroom-certified, so he is not allowed to sit in court with victims, but he is available in Linas’ office for visits before and after courtroom proceedings.

In the 2021 story, Linas recalled working a child sex-abuse case and how the young victim found it impossible to talk about the horrific abuse she had endured.

“She could talk to me about anything in the world except her abuse,” Linas said. “When it came time to talk about the tough stuff, she would shut down.”

Linas learned the young victim liked dogs, so she brought Franklin to one of their meetings. Franklin curled up next to her on the floor where she was sitting, and she began to talk to Franklin, telling him what she could not tell anyone else.

It’s all second nature to Franklin, who has the “perfect disposition” to do this sort of work, Linas said.

“If Franklin, by his mere presence [and cute cuddliness] can make one person’s day better, he’s done his job,” she said. “His sole purpose on this earth to bring joy.

“He makes everybody happy.”

Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 20 Andrea Savage Billy Zoom Brian Littrell Charles Barkley Chelsea Peretti Chris Thile Cindy Crawford Coy Bowles Daniella Pineda French Stewart Gordon Brown Ian Brown Jack Falahee Jay Hernandez Jessie Mueller Jocko Sims Justin Verlander Lauren Ambrose Lili Taylor Majandra Delfino Michael Zegen Mike Leigh Miles Teller Mitch McConnell Rihanna Roger Penske Trevor Noah