On a distinctly unspringlike day, thousands ushered in spring anyway at Maymont on Saturday at the Dominion Energy Family Easter event.

Though the day was brisk and blustery, kids happily hunted for eggs, sat on the Easter Bunny’s knee and generally seemed to be having a rollicking good time.

Against a backdrop of blooming dogwoods and tulips, visitors enjoyed a Saturday in the park that included music, food trucks and minitours of Maymont Mansion. A large crowd last year motivated Maymont officials to expand this year’s event across the Carriage House Lawn and beyond.

An estimated 10,000 guests attended the event, Maymont officials said. The CoStar Golden Egg Hunt was a particular hit, a spokeswoman said, as the scavenger-hunt aspect sent visitors to other areas of Maymont, including the Japanese Garden and the wildlife habitats.

Around the grounds, there were tents and trailers with activities for a wide variety of ages and interests: games and crafts, learning about plants and pollinators, making Easter bonnets and getting an Easter tattoo (temporary). There was a tractor and fire engine, and hot coffee seemed to be popular among the grown-ups.

In the “farm friends” area, a trio of baby goats played around a bale of straw and nibbled on bright, green grass, delighting children — kids watching kids — who stood wide-eyed on the other side of a fence. Nearby, a heat lamp warmed a pair of tiny, fuzzy chicks that won’t be tiny for long as they are Brahmas, a breed that typically grows to 8 to 12 pounds at maturity.

A crowd gathered around a familiar face at work: the always-entertaining Jonathan Austin, better known as “Jonathan the Juggler.” He’s a fixture at these sorts of happy public events, regaling audiences with his magic, fast-paced banter, and, of course, juggling. He figured he first started performing at Maymont in 1988, and he’s been visiting the park for even longer.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 2 years old,” said Austin, who grew up in the city and attended John B. Cary Elementary, which was a little more than a mile from where he was standing at that moment. “Doing shows here gives me a sense of joy like no other.”

He noted that he wasn’t able to juggle fire on Saturday because the kids were kind of close and it was a little windy. But he plans to juggle fire Sunday at Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue. He’ll be in the 1800 block of Monument between 1 and 5 p.m.

“On a unicycle,” he said.