A court required Va. Department of Corrections to create a language access policy. It took nine months to go into effect

Court documents also require the DOC to have an LEP monitor in every facility. None of these positions were filled as of Friday, but Kinney said interviews are ongoing with the hope of having "someone on board as soon as possible."

In a statement Friday afternoon, the ACLU lauded the department's plan after receiving a copy of it from a reporter. Senior staff attorney Vishal Agraharkar noting how it's "designed to make sure all people who are incarcerated have access to the same services and opportunities - no matter what language they speak."

The lack of a standardized language policy across state agencies and prison systems in the past several decades contributed to a major information divide during the pandemic, leading to the General Assembly allotting checking on specific number to identifying the holes in language access in Virginia. Findings are expected sometime in November.

But the Department of Correction's new language plan is one of the first among state agencies to explicitly prohibit use of internet or machine translations such as Google Translate, promising the use of qualified staff instead.

***