A day after hitting nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, Va. records 7,245 more

Monday's vaccine data update shows Virginia has distributed 34.4% of its doses, which is nearly a 10% increase from last week. But this continues to fall below the national average of almost 46%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virginia is now 43rd in the country when it comes to percentage of vaccines given. Last week, it was 48th. Avula said Saturday that the largest contributor to this is the lag in reporting, which a newly hired 10-person team at the VDH will start troubleshooting this week in hopes of catching up.

Vaccine data from the VDH is about three days behind and fluctuates daily as information comes in, but Monday numbers shows Virginia averaging 16,432 doses administered per day.

Northam has set a goal of averaging 25,000 doses per day. The first time the state has reached that number was on Jan. 14.

With COVID-19 testing, getting to an average of 25,000 tests took eight months.

More than 34,400 people have been fully vaccinated and nearly 290,600 people have received at least one dose. Under the first phase of health care personnel and long-term care residents, state officials said there are 500,000 people.