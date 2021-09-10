'A difficult day': Pentagon survivors struggle with the memories of 9/11 attack

"There is no doubt that if I had been in [the Naval Command Center] I would have perished with the rest of my friends and co-workers," he said.

Surviving the attack on the Pentagon was a matter of chance and heroism, depending where the fuel-laden plane hit the fabled five-sided building, whether employees were sitting at their desk or using the bathroom, and the response of co-workers who rescued some from flames and smoke after a fireball that rose 200 feet high at the moment of impact at 9:37:45 a.m.

At that moment, Poplar was accompanying his new boss, then-Assistant Secretary of the Navy Hansford T. Johnson, in a routine meeting on the outer ring of the Pentagon just a few hundred feet from where Flight 77 plowed into a portion of the building recently renovated with reinforced steel walls and blast resistant windows.

They didn't feel a thing during the meeting, held in another of the five enormous wedges that comprise the Pentagon. They didn't know that two hijacked airplanes had crashed into the twin towers in New York. A fire alarm sounded, but "as sailors, we ignored that alarm," he said.