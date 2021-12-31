A foundation for a national slave history museum in Richmond preparing to hire director to get project strated

The first national museum of slavery could soon rise in Richmond.
New legislation introduced at the Richmond City Council in December says the city is preparing to allocate $1.3 million to support a new foundation charged with overseeing the development of a museum at Lumpkin's Jail in Shockoe Bottom that experts estimate could cost around $200 million.
The institution would be dedicated to telling the history of Richmond's role in the U.S. slave trade, particularly in Shockoe Bottom, which was once the nation's second-largest slave trading market decades before the Civil War and the abolition of slavery.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, one of the main proponents of the museum , said the new city funding will allow the foundation to begin seeking a professional executive director to lead the project.
"The idea is to put up a museum not just for Richmond, but for the commonwealth and this country," she said. "This is not just telling our story. We're telling the American story."
A recent feasibility study by the Smith Group, which helped design The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, envisions conceptual plans for a four-story, 100,000-square-foot building featuring interpretive galleries, classrooms, a genealogical center and the archaeological remains of Lumpkin's Jail.
As the city prepares its next steps toward the project, however, fault lines are beginning to form.
Some parties who shaped plans for a sprawling slave heritage campus in Shockoe say they are leery of the museum plan, worried about its cost estimate and alleging that it could minimize to a single location the entire district's role in the trade of enslaved Black people.
"There's a real validity in the case made for the whole 9-acre park," said Ana Edwards, a public historian and descendant of enslaved people sold in Richmond.
For more than a decade, Edwards has been a leading advocate for the memorializing the area as chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project.
"That whole site takes you through the history of Richmond, and the history of slavery and Black life in Richmond from the earliest days of its founding in the 1740s."
Lumpkin’s Jail, also known as the Devil’s Half Acre, is located next to Interstate 95 and Main Street Station in Shockoe Bottom. The site was a major slave-trading compound that included a tavern, hotel, the owner's residence and a jail.
Historians estimate that that more than 300,000 enslaved people passed through Lumpkin's and other slave jails throughout the state at the height of the national slave trade in the mid-19th century.
More than a century after the Civil War, the area around it is surrounded by surface parking lots and a smattering of apartments and restaurants in former warehouse buildings that rise over what had been the one of the nation’s largest concentrations of slave jails and holding pens, second only to New Orleans.
The foundation of the jail complex was uncovered in a 2008 archaeological survey, about a decade after the city formed the Richmond Slave Trail Commission to preserve such history.
Ben Campbell, a pastor and member of the now defunct Slave Trail Commission along with McQuinn, says the magnitude of a large museum is needed to convey the importance of Shockoe Bottom's slave legacy. The museum and the slave heritage campus, he said, do not need to be mutually exclusive.
"I think it's short-sighted and unfortunate," Campbell, who is white, said of the criticism against the museum plans. "I think that ... what we are really talking about is an issue of scale and whether we want something that is a significant national and international tourist attraction that can tell the story of both enslavement and liberation."
McQuinn, who is Black and has long advocated for a museum at the site, said the museum should be "the centerpiece" of the heritage campus, and that the programming would be about more than just Lumpkin's Jail or how it later became a seminary that was the precursor to Virginia Union University.
"It's [going to be] a national slavery museum and include all the components of slavery so that it can help us get to a place of healing and reconciliation," she said. "It is a wide lens view."
Phil Wilyato - a social justice activist, Edwards' husband and an organizer with the Sacred Ground Project - said he isn't opposed to the idea of a museum, but that there's a lack of trust with city officials and members of the Slave Trail Commission who are expected to be part of the new museum foundation.
Wilyato noted that some officials had previously advocated for a slave heritage museum as part of a redevelopment project that included plans for a new baseball stadium in Shockoe; a move which Wilyato and other activists said would be inappropriate next to a solemn memorial dedicated to people who had been tortured and enslaved.
"This has been a long, decades long community struggle that has brought us to this point. The Black community has to be at the table where decisions are made. And it's not," said Wilyato, who is also white. "We are not on principle opposed to a museum. We're opposed to getting hung up on the idea of museum and spending so much money on it to the detriment of every other aspect of the [Shockoe Small Area Plan]."
After a series of community meetings and the formation of the Shockoe Alliance, a collective of city officials and community members including Edwards and Campbell, the city earlier this year released a draft small area plan for Shockoe anchored by the museum and heritage campus.
The proposed small area plan covers most of the Shockoe Bottom area, which is generally from the James River to East Leigh Street and from 14th Street to 25th Street.
The heritage campus concept calls for the creation of green space, plazas and public art installations throughout the 9-acre site, which also includes the African Burial Ground. Just north of Lumpkin's Jail, the ground was the city's first public burial site for free and enslaved Black people, founded in the late 18th century.
The 212-page document also includes blueprints for new land-use zoning concepts, infrastructure improvements and other moves to facilitate the memorial campus and museum while spurring new commercial activity and housing development.
Edwards said she has received no updates on the anticipated approval of the plan by Richmond City Council, which city officials had projected will be done this winter.
With legislation introduced to fund the creation of the museum foundation and no updates on the small area plan, Edwards said she feels that the city is prioritizing the museum over other plans that officials had said would be priorities in the next 12 to 18 months, including the installation of a temporary historical exhibit at Main Street Station and professional design work for the memorial campus.
"That disconnect is a little discomforting to work within," Edwards said.
Kevin Vonck, director of the city's planning department, said Wednesday that city officials are working on "significant revisions to condense and focus the plan," but did not provide any specific details about what's being changed.
A spokesman for the mayor said work is ongoing for the development of a temporary slave trade museum exhibit at the train station. He said officials are also preparing a solicitation for development proposals for the heritage campus, with the goal of releasing it this spring.
Wilyato said he worries about how much the museum would cost, noting that the estimates recently rose after the Smith Group said floodplain conditions that cover much of the project site would require costly engineering solutions.
There is approximately $40 million in local and state funding that's been earmarked for the museum and campus, according to city officials and budget documents. But Campbell and city administration officials say private funding is also being sought.
Mayor Levar Stoney in an interview last month said he supports both the museum and memorial campus together.
"I think you're going to also see us utilize some partnerships that we have here in the city to start telling this story even further about what occurred at the Devil's Half Acre," he said.
"We are committed to a Shockoe heritage campus - Not just one parcel where a museum will stand - but an entire campus and park."
The Richmond City Council is scheduled to vote on the funding ordinance when it meets again on Jan. 10.
