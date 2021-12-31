A foundation for a national slave history museum in Richmond preparing to hire director to get project strated

"It's [going to be] a national slavery museum and include all the components of slavery so that it can help us get to a place of healing and reconciliation," she said. "It is a wide lens view."

Phil Wilyato - a social justice activist, Edwards' husband and an organizer with the Sacred Ground Project - said he isn't opposed to the idea of a museum, but that there's a lack of trust with city officials and members of the Slave Trail Commission who are expected to be part of the new museum foundation.

Wilyato noted that some officials had previously advocated for a slave heritage museum as part of a redevelopment project that included plans for a new baseball stadium in Shockoe; a move which Wilyato and other activists said would be inappropriate next to a solemn memorial dedicated to people who had been tortured and enslaved.

"This has been a long, decades long community struggle that has brought us to this point. The Black community has to be at the table where decisions are made. And it's not," said Wilyato, who is also white. "We are not on principle opposed to a museum. We're opposed to getting hung up on the idea of museum and spending so much money on it to the detriment of every other aspect of the [Shockoe Small Area Plan]."