A historic school, a mega-landfill and a battle for 'justice' in Cumberland County

“I remember our teachers were like an extension of our parents,” said Austin, whose father taught at two Rosenwald schools in Cumberland, though he died when his son was 2. “Discipline was everything. I remember having to go down in the woods to the spring to get water. We’d have to get to school in the winter and start a fire in the stove for heat.”

The experience served Austin well. He went on to graduate from Luther P. Jackson High, the county’s Black high school, in 1966; attended what is now Hampton University; and graduated from Virginia Union, after which he went to work for Aetna as a claims trainee. He worked at the insurance company for the better part of three decades, retiring in 1996 as a senior vice president in charge of the company’s claims operation.

“That was all from my Pine Grove education,” he said. “I didn’t get an MBA from anywhere and, in those years, I competed with kids that had gone to prep school and Yale, Harvard and Wharton, you name it, and I think I did quite well.”

Now, Austin is among a group of Pine Grove alumni and others seeking to save Pine Grove before it falls to pieces and fades from memory. Why preserve what’s left of a ramshackle old building in an out-of-the-way location next to a country road?