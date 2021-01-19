Richmond area begins next phase of vaccinations

With Virginia seeing a record of 17,000 cases between Sunday and Monday, getting the virus while waiting in line is a legitimate fear.

The next hurdles will be moving through a new system called PrepMod and managing the ultra-cold storage of Pfizer shipments coming in next week, Noble said. Near the back of the vaccination tables is a station dedicated to placing doses inside of syringes based on scheduled appointments and eyeing the temperature of the cooler that stores the Moderna vials. So far, none have been wasted, Noble said.

“I finish every week with the goal of making sure that there’s none sitting in the freezer because it needs to be in people’s arms and not in my freezers,” she said. “And we’ve done that.”

Labels marking each syringe are typed into the system so that if a person has an allergic reaction, the health department can track everyone who received the same “lot” to check their status. These reactions have been extremely rare, Noble noted, but are bound to happen with mass vaccinations.