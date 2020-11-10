A Marine-turned-Guardsman discovers himself through the service

As a Marine, Erwin Mosby went on winter NATO maneuvers in the mountains of Norway, hauling a belt-fed machine gun and full pack through the snow until his field parka was soaked with sweat.

As a Virginia National Guardsman at a camp in the Saudi Arabian desert, Mosby organized Iraqi prisoners for incarceration during the first Gulf War, working through the heat of the day and the chill of the night.

“I loved the military because I got away and it teaches you life,” said Mosby, a 61-year-old Henrico County native who grew up in Randolph Ridge, a suburb in the county’s northwestern corner that still has a hint of country about it. “If you don’t go to school, you go to the military.”

That was pretty much Mosby’s path, having graduated from Hermitage High School, where he played football and basketball and was a hurdler on the track team.

Mosby spent a semester at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. “But school wasn’t for me,” said Mosby, deciding that if the military was good enough for his father and other relatives who’d served in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, it was good enough for him.