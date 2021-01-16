A new Black-owned coworking space is making way in Richmond

Hidden in a nook behind the 7/11 gas station off of Chamberlayne Road in the North Side sits the culmination of a shared vision between four Black Richmonders.
Taneasha White, Brooke Taylor, Nana Abena Pierce Williams and Nana Korantema Pierce Williams had a dream of just being able to work together. Of a place where they could be Black, queer, and creative, and not be questioned.
It's called The Collab Spot.
Set to open in February, the Collab Spot is a new co-working space in the North Side of Richmond dedicated to Black, queer folks, and the social justice community in Richmond. The organization is supported by different social justice groups like Southerners on New Ground, Radical Roadmaps, and the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. The four are ready for what has already been an adventure to open the space where people can be unapologetically creative.
“We’re charting this unknown territory, during a pandemic,” said Nana Korantema, who owns ConjureWorks, one of the organizations housed at the Collab Spot. “But believing that this is necessary and believing in this vision and recognizing that the manifestations are happening.”
The need to have a Black, queer focused space where creatives of color can get together was integral to the vision, especially under the group’s five principles: social justice, community, shared leadership, creativity, and sankofa. In the Akan Twi and Fante languages of Ghana, sankofa translates to "Go back and get it."
All four of the partners individually shared a dream to have a space like the Collab Spot, and have called their bond in bringing it to fruition "divine timing." All noticed gaps in coworking spaces, along with finding that often times, there are places to safely be Black, and separate spaces to be queer, but never a place where neither identities are questioned.
"We just noticed there were a lot of gaps," Taylor said. "Where can you go and be yourself without there being people who are asking something of you?"
“In addition to outright being about Black folks first, that’s all Black folks,” White said. “So I think the intersection is something else that was important. A Black focus, but also… all of the partners are queer, Black individuals. We wanted a place for Black folks to be able to be their full authentic selves in the space.”
Forbes reports that out of 4,000 coworking spaces in the United States, just 56 of them are minority owned. In Richmond, there are at least ten coworking spaces, where membership can be upward of $300 per month for a single person. That’s something that founders hope to take down with a sliding scale of prices.
“Being financially accessible was important to us,” White said. “We are obviously going to charge for membership, but our prices are going to be lower than some of the competing spaces.”
The entire group is a politically minded group, which is what has driven their principles. Taylor and White are both part of Catalysts for Change, a consulting firm that offers professional development. Nanas Korantema and Abena Pierce Williams are part of ConjureWorks, an organization that offers integrated wellness services. Both groups are housed at the Collab Spot, and focus on Black people.
Those principles also serve as requirement for organizations who want to be supporting members of the Collab Spot, along with a requirement to be led by Black, Indigenous People of Color. The group believes allyship is action oriented, and white-led organizations can be allies, but their politics must align with the five guiding principles, and there would need to be a stated commitment to racial equity in practice.
One of the five guiding principles of the Collab Spot, sankofa, is what led them to occupy space in the Northern area of Richmond.
“Northside is one of the quickest gentrifying areas in the city, and we just felt like it was very important to take back some space in this area,” Taylor said. “There isn’t a lot of Black space in the city where we can just go and be. And I think there’s a reason for that. Because it’s expensive.”
Sankofa, a word in the Akan Twi and Fante languages of Ghana, translates to “Go back and get it.” The Northside of Richmond holds historically Black territory, from the presence of the Historically Black College, Virginia Union University, to the Maggie Walker Governor’s School, which was once a building that educated Black students during segregation. The building the Collab Spot is in now was once a school that centered its education on Black students.
“Change is inevitable,” said Nana Abena, of the gentrification that led the group to choose the North Side, “However, it can be beyond disconcerting to see Black folk on the fringes of that. Not by lack of industriousness, or lack of the ability to take care of our own, but by design.”
Finding that historic space wasn’t easy. Even the $5,000 rent they pay to keep the 5,100 square foot space open was a miracle compared to what they were presented with on their search.
They saw buildings in different parts of the city that, while they had a good amount of space, could cost almost $20,000 a month to rent out.
“There are plenty of Black entrepreneurs. The problem is they are consistently priced out of properties and priced out of their own neighborhoods they helped cultivate,” Taylor said. “I think the city of Richmond needs to do better with that, so we were really excited when we found this property because it was exactly what we were looking for, and it’s owned by Black folks. And I believe the owner of this building doesn’t want to price gouge folks.”
The group also hopes that the new coworking space won’t only just serve business purposes, but community purposes as well. They hope to have a garden, a fully renovated kitchen, and a redone outside area where they can come together for activities like yoga.
“We also wanted it to be something where it was devoid of an end goal or an agenda,” White said. “We just want space for people to be able to come and hang out and be in community.”
The Collab spot’s Indie-gogo campaign, with a goal to raise $80,000, will be up for 20 more days. The group hopes to use those funds to cover monthly rent, and pay for renovations. So far, they've raised 3% of the goal.
“There’s places where you can safely be Black, and there’s places you can safely be gay. There’s not too many places where it’s like you can embrace the totality of who you are without an agenda,” Taylor said. “This is our city, too.”
