A new Black-owned coworking space is making way in Richmond

The entire group is a politically minded group, which is what has driven their principles. Taylor and White are both part of Catalysts for Change, a consulting firm that offers professional development. Nanas Korantema and Abena Pierce Williams are part of ConjureWorks, an organization that offers integrated wellness services. Both groups are housed at the Collab Spot, and focus on Black people.

Those principles also serve as requirement for organizations who want to be supporting members of the Collab Spot, along with a requirement to be led by Black, Indigenous People of Color. The group believes allyship is action oriented, and white-led organizations can be allies, but their politics must align with the five guiding principles, and there would need to be a stated commitment to racial equity in practice.

One of the five guiding principles of the Collab Spot, sankofa, is what led them to occupy space in the Northern area of Richmond.

“Northside is one of the quickest gentrifying areas in the city, and we just felt like it was very important to take back some space in this area,” Taylor said. “There isn’t a lot of Black space in the city where we can just go and be. And I think there’s a reason for that. Because it’s expensive.”