A new chapter - but not a new story: The spirit of protest has long imbued Richmond

You might think of Richmond as the Rip Van Winkle of Southern cities – a place that imbibed so heavily on its past that it slept through movements of social change.
Little Rock, Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma were hallowed battlegrounds of the civil rights movement.
Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville would come to embody the New South.
Richmond, meanwhile, remained mired in its reputation as a hotbed of social "rest," even as it recently gained cool points for its arts, dining, culture and river-centric recreation.
But on this past Memorial Day, 1,200 miles away, George Floyd died at the knee of Minneapolis police.
Black Lives Matter demonstrations erupted across the nation. But Richmond's unique history – and a setting where the legacy of white supremacy was so vividly exalted – made it the perfect place for protest.
The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was torched. Demonstrators descended upon Monument Avenue, created as a whites-only real estate development with a Lost Cause motif. Some Confederate statues were vandalized and toppled; others were removed upon the order of Mayor Levar Stoney.
And the grassy circle housing the 60-foot-high monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was transformed into a memorial to victims of police violence.
The graffiti-covered Lee statue – with its nightly projections of images of Black freedom fighters and martyrs onto its surface – was ranked by The New York Times Style Magazine as No. 1 among the most influential protest art since World War II. Racial equity, social justice and police accountability became central topics of local and state politics.
But to say Richmond is experiencing a late wake-up call to the social justice movement is misleading.
Or as historian Christy Coleman wryly puts it: "They've been sleeping on Richmond. Richmond hasn't been the one sleeping."
The narrative of Richmond as the land that racial unrest forgot is by design, according to University of Richmond historian Julian Maxwell Hayter. He described a strategy by 20th-century Byrd Machine segregationists to portray Richmond and Virginia as "the kind of benign version of their Deep South brethren."
There was "a concerted effort by people in power to try to get the country to look away from Virginia and its relationship to slavery and the segregated system," Hayter said – an effort that purposely downplayed racial violence, as part of a strategy to tap the flow of federal dollars into Virginia.
But even a cursory glance at Richmond's history reveals it as a historical home to resisters and resistance, contrary to the narrative spun by Virginia's white power brokers and their propagandists.
In 1800, Gabriel, a literate blacksmith, planned an elaborate rebellion of enslaved people that was to include holding Virginia's governor as a hostage and enlisting the support of Native Americans and the French.
"If it had gone off, it would have surely been more consequential than Nat Turner's" rebellion, said Adam Ewing, an associate professor of African American studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.
In 1904, John Mitchell Jr., editor of the Richmond Planet, urged a successful boycott of Richmond's segregated streetcar system, five decades before a young Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led a bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala.
The Virginia Passenger and Power Co. went bankrupt, but the General Assembly doubled down on its trolley segregation laws – an example of what Ewing called "the constant and significant efforts of white Americans to frustrate the constant and significant efforts of Black Americans to achieve racial equality."
In 1920, the party of Lincoln rejected Black Republicans in its "lily white" appeal to Caucasian voters. Mitchell responded by running for governor, heading a "lily Black" ticket that included banker and civic leader Maggie L. Walker, a candidate for state superintendent of public instruction.
Ewing also notes that during this decade, Richmond was home to a thriving community of adherents of Marcus Garvey, the Black nationalist and Pan-Africanist.
Two decades later, Richmond lawyers such as Oliver W. Hill Sr., Martin A. Martin, Spottswood W. Robinson III and Samuel W. Tucker would become part of the legal brain trust of the nascent civil rights movement. Hill and Robinson's lawsuit on behalf of Prince Edward County students protesting their separate and unequal school conditions would be consolidated into the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision barring segregation in public education.
In the 1950s, John Mitchell Brooks, Dr. William S. Thornton and Dr. William Ferguson Reid would found the Richmond Crusader for Voters, an organization whose pioneering voter registration efforts "were the envy of the rest of the South," Hayter said.
In 1970, Richmond annexed a portion of Chesterfield County including more than 47,000 residents, the vast majority of them white. Activist Curtis Holt Sr., a tenant association leader in Creighton Court, filed a lawsuit challenging the annexation as an effort to dilute Black voting power.
City elections were suspended for seven years, and the case landed in the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that the annexation was racially motivated. The remedy created nine voting districts to replace at-large City Council voting.
The Crusade was pivotal in the election of the first Black majority on the Richmond City Council, which selected Richmond's first African American mayor, Henry L. Marsh III, in 1977. A dozen years later, L. Douglas Wilder would become the nation's first elected Black governor.
"Virginians paved the road, in many ways, that Barack Obama walked to the White House," Hayter said, citing Wilder's "post-racial strategy" in his run for governor.
Richmond's sense of conscience is sometimes acknowledged long after the fact.
In 1960, 34 students from Virginia Union University staged sit-ins to protest downtown Richmond's segregated department stores. The Richmond protest – several weeks after a more heralded sit-in in Greensboro, N.C. – went largely uncelebrated until 2016, when the state erected a historical marker at the East Broad Street site of the former Thalhimers department store, now the Dominion Arts Center.
"All of these things happened, and along the way the powers that be gave just enough to quiet it," said Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and former CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond.
"And so that is part of Richmond's legacy: It's sort of this quiet, veiled racism that gives only what it needs to, but never fully what is asked for."
But Ewing, quoting Haitian anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot, notes that silences are inherent in history. Historical narratives are organized around the impression of "long periods of stability and order, punctuated by heroic moments of mobilization and protest" – rather than the reality of Black people constantly challenging white supremacy and tumult outside the narrative spotlight.
So the spirit of dissent we're witnessing is not the rousing of a slumbering giant. Richmond, quiet as it was kept, has always been woke.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW