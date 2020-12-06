A new chapter - but not a new story: The spirit of protest has long imbued Richmond

The graffiti-covered Lee statue – with its nightly projections of images of Black freedom fighters and martyrs onto its surface – was ranked by The New York Times Style Magazine as No. 1 among the most influential protest art since World War II. Racial equity, social justice and police accountability became central topics of local and state politics.

But to say Richmond is experiencing a late wake-up call to the social justice movement is misleading.

Or as historian Christy Coleman wryly puts it: "They've been sleeping on Richmond. Richmond hasn't been the one sleeping."

The narrative of Richmond as the land that racial unrest forgot is by design, according to University of Richmond historian Julian Maxwell Hayter. He described a strategy by 20th-century Byrd Machine segregationists to portray Richmond and Virginia as "the kind of benign version of their Deep South brethren."

There was "a concerted effort by people in power to try to get the country to look away from Virginia and its relationship to slavery and the segregated system," Hayter said – an effort that purposely downplayed racial violence, as part of a strategy to tap the flow of federal dollars into Virginia.