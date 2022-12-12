'A new chapter' - Richmond removes the A.P. Hill statue, the last Confederate monument owned by the city

The last Richmond-owned Confederate monument was removed Monday morning, fulfilling a promise city officials made two years ago.

"I'm just proud to see my city start a project and finish a project," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. "This is something that we committed to years ago, when we sought out to turn the page on our Confederate history and start running a new chapter for the city of Richmond."

After receiving a favorable court ruling last week, workers made quick work to remove the A.P. Hill statue on the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road. Team Henry Enterprises, the Newport News-based contractor that dismantled the Robert E. Lee monuments and others, were contracted to remove the Hill statue.

Richmond – the former capital of the Confederacy – began efforts to remove the city’s Confederate monuments in June 2020, amid months-long protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Since then Richmond has made steady progress removing symbols of its past, but taking down the Hill statue proved to be a particular challenge since the general’s remains were buried beneath the monument in 1891 .

“Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America, so this wasn't just two years of work, this was 100 years of difficulty,” said Stoney. “I'm proud that we've now arrived at this moment in our history.”

In order to remove Hill’s statue and relocate his remains, city officials petitioned Richmond Circuit Court to allow the city to inter Hill at a gravesite in Culpeper, where he was born.

The Hill monument will be moved to an undisclosed location with 11 other city-owned monuments and later donated to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, according to city officials.

Several indirect descendants of the Confederate general opposed the city’s plans and made their case in court following the city’s petition in May 2022. Their dispute centered on who is the rightful owner of the 130-year-old monument.

“To us this is his headstone,” said John Hill, one of the Confederate general’s collateral descendants. “I feel like anyone else with a headstone with their family name on it, you don’t want to see it come down.”

After multiple court proceedings, Hill’s legal efforts were rebuffed by a Richmond Circuit Court judge in December.

As Hill and several onlookers watched a crane Monday loft the statue in the air and workers began dismantling the pedestal, he said he doesn’t oppose the city’s plan to return Ambrose Powell Hill to his Culpepper home, but he intends to file an appeal to retain ownership of the statue.

Workers were unable to locate A.P. Hill's remains on Monday, but planned to return early Tuesday to continue the search.

One of the onlookers, Justin Koca, of Richmond, said he’s happy the city fulfilled its promise from two years ago. Koca has lived near the Laburnum and Hermitage intersection for more than 15 years and witnessed firsthand the high number of crashes that occur there.

“I understand why it's the last statue standing because his remains are actually buried under here, but there's no reason to hold on to the past and put other people today in danger,” Koca said.

Koca was one of many people who came out Monday to witness Richmond history . Among the hundred in attendance was a group of school children from the Imago Dei Neighborhood School.

Instructors from the gospel-centered private school said they wanted their class of about 60 kids to be able to take part in the city’s history.

“We just thought this is a beautiful opportunity for the kids to see history happening right in front of them,” said Principal Kourtney Grant. “At our school we're very intentional about teaching racial justice and equity … we saw this is a great opportunity to teach our kids.”

The Rev. Lacette Cross, pastor of Restoration Fellowship RVA, said seeing the Hill monument being lifted off its pedestal was a reminder that months of marching down Monument Avenue and years of collective community organizing works — but there’s still work to do.

“Like Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,’” Cross said. “I’m just happy to be part of the arc and get to see this through.”

PHOTOS: Crews remove A.P. Hill statue