This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2001

The phone rang at precisely 2 o'clock. Don Henley, punctual as one might expect considering his reputation as a perfectionist, was calling from Los Angeles.

"I've got the flu," he said, "but I can still talk." As few others in his business can.

Henley, playing Richmond tonight for the first time in more than two decades, is the Eagles drummer who has carved out a successful career on his own. His distinctive voice, meaningful lyrics and demand for high-quality musicianship have proved to be a potent combination in an industry relying less and less on such attributes.

He's also a rare bird in his offstage activities.

He's an environmental activist and a prolific writer of letters. He is well-read and funny, eloquent - anyone else come to mind who can so skillfully work 50-cent words such as "uncomprehendingly" into songs? - and litigious.

And he is one of the few interviewees who will help you out with punctuation.

At one point during an hour-long chat the other week, Henley was bemoaning the way music videos actually detract from the music, saying, "But of course videos have become another must-do."

Pause.

"That's hyphenated, right?" he asked.

He writes songs about politics, corporate greed and the social landscape as well as wild rivers being tamed and, of course, love. His most recent CD, "Inside Job," includes songs about his marriage, his children and his gratitude. It also contains a hilarious song - "They're Not Here, They're Not Coming" - about space aliens.

He is a guy who is both interested and interesting. He does not mind shooting off his mouth in a measured, thoughtful way. He has his opinions and his enemies.

After more than 30 years in the business and dozens of hit songs on myriad topics, might the well of inspiration be running dry?

Henley, who will turn 54 in July, laughed.

"If I wrote a song every day for the rest of my life, I wouldn't run out of things to talk about," he said. "It's a fascinating world."

Henley's primary residence these days is in Dallas, in his native state of Texas, where he lives with his wife, Sharon, and three young children, the oldest of whom is 5. But he still spends considerable time in Los Angeles. Henley was in Southern California the day we talked "to do some business," which, it turns out, included he and Glenn Frey, the founders of the Eagles and the lone remaining original members, firing longtime guitarist Don Felder from the group.

Henley made no mention of the firing during the interview. In fact, the news didn't surface until several days later when Felder retaliated by filing suit against Henley and Frey.

Never a dull moment for a band that soared to record heights in the '70s, only to crash to earth following an internal explosion, only to put itself back together in the early '90s - when hell froze over - and rise once again.

Without mentioning the Felder situation, Henley said the Eagles are considering a tour of Europe in the summer. (Subsequently, a story on the CDNOW Web site based on an interview with Henley confirmed the Eagles' European tour will begin in May - in Moscow - and will continue through July.) He also plans to sit down with Frey in April after the current leg of his solo tour to try to write songs with an eye toward a new Eagles album. There are no guarantees, however. Trying to re-create the magical formula of a long-ago collaboration is tricky business. Different time, different ingredients.

He and Frey will approach it "one day at a time," Henley said.

Meantime, Henley is on his own, as he has been far longer than he was an Eagle. "Inside Job" is his fourth CD of new material - he also has a greatest-hits collection - and he's been on and off the road playing concerts since "Inside Job" was released last spring. The touring grows old after a couple of months, but as he said, "Unfortunately, one doesn't sell very many records in isolation.

"I could probably give up touring right now, but you can't put an album out and not go out and support it. I worked two years making this album and spent a million dollars on it. I want to do everything I can to make sure it gets a fair shake in the marketplace."

On the other hand, he loves writing songs and making music. "I don't know if I could walk away. I still have the desire to do it. I don't know what else I'd do. I can see the day coming when I want to walk away and spend more time with my children and more time fishing. But right now I'm still up for it," Henley said.

His kids ride around Dallas, singing along to their dad's CDs. His son, the middle child, asked for a set of drums for Christmas and got them. Otherwise, the kids look at their dad's job as no big deal, Henley said.

"It's just something that Daddy does," he said.

His family traveled with him on some California dates last summer, but it didn't turn out to be an ideal arrangement.

"It disrupts the children's sleep schedule, and mine," he said with a laugh. "It's better they stay put [at home]. I try not to be gone more than two or three weeks at a time."

It is interesting to listen to Henley talk about children's sleep routines and to jot down his description of his current bandmates as "great guys, excellent musicians and family men." All the while, one can almost hear the echo of "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane." The Eagles not only sang those songs, but they also lived them. Their greatest accomplishment may not have been accurately defining the '70s but surviving them.

Everything, as he sings on "Inside Job," is different now.

Kids will do that for you.

"They do," Henley said. "It's incredible. So much for the better."

His work - even during the Eagles days when the group was capturing and reflecting the excesses of the day - always had a spiritual streak. He often put Biblical references or moral commentary to good use. "Inside Job" is no different and the thread of spirituality is maybe even stronger here.

Ask Henley about religion and be prepared to sit back and enjoy.

The gist of it is this:

He was raised in the First Baptist Church in Linden, a small town in East Texas, although neither of his parents was devoutly religious and his attendance was never mandatory. In fact, he believes his father, manager of an auto-parts store, never set foot in a church except to attend friends' funerals. He would stay home on Sunday mornings to read the paper, plow his beloved garden and wash clothes.

"He enjoyed that. A washer for him was sort of a newfangled invention," Henley said, recalling the 1950s when his family got its first automatic washing machine.

But it was his dad's work in the garden that was his personal religion.

"My father had his own spiritual values about the earth and the soil and our attachment to those things," Henley said. "As I got older, I always figured he was closer to God out there with his hands and feet in the soil than those people who were sitting on some rock-hard pew listening to a man scream about hellfire and brimstone."

Henley's time in college and then, of course, freewheeling California opened his eyes to all sorts of spiritual choices that were not available in rural east Texas: Buddhism, Judaism, Native American beliefs and some a little more on the flaky side. He's come to the conclusion that spirituality is not monolithic "despite what we've been told. We have choices, and each person has to find his or her own path."

He sings about right and wrong - at least as he sees it and in his own sometimes acerbic way - and a certain soulless quality that characterizes much of society today. Without providing too much personal information, he said while he and his wife "strive daily to teach our children good values, we do not want to impose any particular spiritual path on them."

"My spiritual life is a work in progress, which I think is as it should be," he said. "I'm always wary of people who think they have all the answers."

Henley backs up his talk and his beliefs. He not only has a family to feed, he likes to say, but he also has several favorite charities, including the Walden Woods Project that he founded, which have enormous appetites.

There also are lawyers to pay. Henley and the Eagles are forever filing suit against people and businesses the band believes is trying make a buck off their name.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page piece about a place in Mexico for sale called the Hotel California. Its owners, trying to get close to a million dollars for the small, rundown place, are advertising that it was immortalized in the Eagles' hit of the same name, that Henley was inspired to write the song after being a guest there.

Henley described that assertion as similar in smell and substance to what you often step in on Texas cattle ranches.

"The deal with that is there are a couple of shysters trying to trade on the Eagles name and reputation. Period," said Henley, who noted that no Eagle ever heard voices down a corridor there. "They're all lying through their teeth.

"We would have sued them already, but it's Mexico, so there's not much you can do."

Henley has always had strong views about the world, but he is seeing life now through the eyes of his children, and he doesn't like a lot of what's come into focus. He rails against the self-aggrandizement that he believes pollutes the music industry and society in general.

"In the music industry, we're still pandering to fads and fetishes," he said. "In the interviews you see, people rarely talk about musicianship. They talk about what somebody was wearing to the Grammys. We live in a cult of personality. Where else - let me think about this before I say it - where else but in America could Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra get famous?"

OK, he said with a laugh, people might not take kindly to his words. "Maybe Dennis will come looking for me."

While Henley is checking over his shoulder for a tall former basketball player in green hair and a skirt, he is not looking back to admire his career. Too soon for that.

"I appreciate the career I've had and the longevity of it, but I really feel like I'm not done yet," he said. "There are a lot of areas I want to explore both musically and lyrically. I'll look back in a few more years."