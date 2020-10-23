A North Side woman faced eviction. Then activists stepped in.

A judge ordered Pitt’s landlord to stop the eviction shortly before deputies were originally scheduled to carry it out. After returning home, she sat on her porch fighting back tears.

“All these people came out to support me,” she said.

Those gathered said they had prepared for a confrontation.

“We would have done whatever [Pitt] wanted us to do, whether that was to help her get her stuff out and help her get into a motel, or block the eviction,” said Adrianna Carpenter, a tenant rights activist who helped Pitt with her case and joined others outside her home.

Pitt has a disability and receives a monthly Social Security check, but the sum leaves little room in her budget for other expenses that arise, she said. She and Loftin, who share the house with four others, said it is infested with bedbugs, and Estrada had not done enough to get the problem under control. Still, with nowhere else to go, Pitt said it was her only option.

Estrada declined to comment after Friday’s hearing.

Under the moratorium, tenants who sign a declaration — under penalty of perjury — can halt their eviction through Dec. 31. Landlords can face steep fines or even jail time for not complying.