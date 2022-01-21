'A person of tremendous integrity:' Former Chesterfield County administrator Jay Stegmaier is remembered as a true public servant

Of all the job interviews that Lane Ramsey conducted during his 35-year administrative career with Chesterfield County, a 1979 interview with James J.L. "Jay" Stegmaier was one of the most impressive and unforgettable.
"He was applying for a budget analyst position," recalled Ramsey, who at the time was budget director for the county but would go on to serve as country administrator for 20 years.
Mr. Stegmaier, a Northern Virginia native, was not long out of graduate school at the University of Virginia and had previously worked in mental health care as a group home manager in Staunton and as an outpatient therapist in Seattle
"He came to that interview and said he had studied Chesterfield County closely, and he had looked at our management structure, and he wanted this job," Ramsey said. "He gave me a list of his qualifications and he said, 'I will stay as long as it takes you to hire me.' I ended up hiring him on the spot."
It was the start of a 37-year career in Chesterfield government for Mr. Stegmaier, including nine years as county administrator.
During that time, the population of Chesterfield County more than doubled and Mr. Stegmaier was involved in numerous county and regional projects, earning a reputation as a soft-spoken but persuasive, skilled and innovative local government administrator who mentored numerous county employees and other officials who went on to leadership roles in the Richmond region.
"He was just one of the smartest people I have ever been around," Ramsey said.
Mr. Stegmaier, who retired in 2016 as county administrator, died Thursday morning at Chippenham Hospital of complications from cancer. He was 68.
"Sometimes people walk up to me, and more than anything, they say we love the community and the service that you gave," Mr. Stegmaier said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch six months after his retirement when he was named as one of the RTD Person of the Year honorees.
"And I do appreciate the feedback. For me, it has always been about making government better, bringing the right vision and values out there so people working in government are getting it right."
Mr. Stegmaier "was a great mentor to many and highly respected throughout the region," said Joe Casey, who became Chesterfield's county administrator in 2016 and who knew Mr. Stegmaier for more than 30 years.
"I inherited a very well oiled machine, with a committed workforce," Casey said, attributing much of that to Mr. Stegmaier's leadership style, which Casey and others described as quiet, attentive and thoughtful with a focus on how he could empower others to accomplish their goals.
"I have had employees come up to me in the last day, well-established people who go way back in their careers who have said, 'Jay took a chance on me when he hired me and I wanted him to be proud of me.' and they have said that with tears in their eyes," Casey said Friday.
Mr. Stegmaier was studious and well-read yet also very much a "people person," said Cecil “Rhu” Harris Jr., who retired in June 2020 as Hanover County administrator and knew Mr. Stegmaier for more than 30 years.
"Jay was very deliberative and wanted to hear all sides of the issues," Harris said. "He wanted everybody to have their say before any major decision was made. I think his concern to hear everybody's perspective and to ask probing questions was one of the things that helped him be successful."
Like many others, Harris also got to know Mr. Stegmaier as a friend. "We took bicycle trips together," including a trip to Europe, Harris said. They were accompanied on those adventures by their wives.
"He and Margot really did love the sense of exploring, and the four of us just made a great team," Harris said.
When Mr. Stegmaier retired in 2016, he led a county government with about 4,000 employees and an $810 million budget. Early in his tenure, he had to steer the county government through the economic recession of 2008 and 2009.
During Mr. Stegmaier's time as budget director and assistant county administrator, he was instrumental in making the county the first locality in Virginia to earn Triple-A bond ratings from all three ratings agencies, Ramsey recalled.
Mr. Stegmaier also helped advance tourism as a business in Chesterfield and the Richmond region, especially sports tourism, Ramsey said.
During his time as assistant county administrator in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mr. Stegmaier also played a key role in a regional effort to build the Greater Richmond Convention Center, leading a finance committee that helped secure $180 million for the downtown Richmond facility, which now attracts some 300,000 visitors a year to the region.
The financing part "was so complicated and had so many moving parts, and this was under Jay’s leadership," said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that helps promote and offers services to support the area’s hospitality and tourism industry.
"He had to figure this all out with the hotels, the hotel tax collection and how we were going to make this work," Berry said. "Jay was front and center with the whole thing, and got it all done. The beauty of it is that it is not paid by the citizens, it is paid by the visitors."
Mr. Stegmaier also moved Chesterfield forward in economic development by helping recruit business investment from companies such as Sabra Dipping Co., which opened a food factory in the county in 2009, said Chris Winslow, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors who was elected to a second term as the Clover Hill representative in 2019.
"He had a way of persuading people that I think is rare," Winslow said. "He did it with a pleasant nature, a witty mind and really really good logical arguments. Perhaps that is something that is really missing from the public square today that I think those of us who had the good fortune of working with him will always cherish."
Friends and colleagues also described Stegmaier as a devoted family man.
Mr. Stegmaier is survived by his wife, Margot; his sons Andrew of Richmond and Jamey of St. Louis; a daughter, Emily of Richmond; and five grandchildren. Survivors also include brothers Frank, Robert and Tim and sisters Anne and Mary Jo.
"His first love was always his wife and his kids," said Edward Gerardo, a Chesterfield resident who got to know Mr. Stegmaier through volunteer work with several local Catholic churches and was friends with him for 25 years. He described him as "a person of tremendous integrity."
"He could go a whole dinner without talking about the job, but he could talk about his family indefinitely," Gerardo said. "He was proud of his children and very fond of his grandchildren."
Mr. Stegmaier's decision to go into public service was inspired by his father, Robert Stegmaier Jr., who was a World War II veteran and an engineer who later worked for the U.S. Department of Defense.
“His public spirit was very much an imitation of his dad’s,” said Andrew Stegmaier, one of Mr. Stegmaier's sons.
Mr. Stegmaier grew up in Falls Church and graduated in 1976 from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., with a degree in experimental psychology. He earned a master's degree in public administration from the UVA in 1979.
Mr. Stegmaier was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was 21 years old that had a profound affect on his life, his son said. The cancer was eliminated through surgery and radiation treatments, though Mr. Stegmaier's initial diagnosis was grim.
"Statistically, I really shouldn't be here,'' Stegmaier said in a 1997 interview with The Times-Dispatch when he was 43 years old. "That experience really helped me realize that none of us have much time on the planet. If there's really something you must do, it's best to get to it."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at noon Tuesday, Jan. 25, at St. Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
