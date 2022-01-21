'A person of tremendous integrity:' Former Chesterfield County administrator Jay Stegmaier is remembered as a true public servant

"He was just one of the smartest people I have ever been around," Ramsey said.

Mr. Stegmaier, who retired in 2016 as county administrator, died Thursday morning at Chippenham Hospital of complications from cancer. He was 68.

"Sometimes people walk up to me, and more than anything, they say we love the community and the service that you gave," Mr. Stegmaier said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch six months after his retirement when he was named as one of the RTD Person of the Year honorees.

"And I do appreciate the feedback. For me, it has always been about making government better, bringing the right vision and values out there so people working in government are getting it right."

Mr. Stegmaier "was a great mentor to many and highly respected throughout the region," said Joe Casey, who became Chesterfield's county administrator in 2016 and who knew Mr. Stegmaier for more than 30 years.

"I inherited a very well oiled machine, with a committed workforce," Casey said, attributing much of that to Mr. Stegmaier's leadership style, which Casey and others described as quiet, attentive and thoughtful with a focus on how he could empower others to accomplish their goals.