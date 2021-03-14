A pilot bus route in Chesterfield is meeting its ridership goals. More bus service in the county is being considered.

Riding on the success of Chesterfield's only fixed-route bus line a year after its launch, GRTC and county officials are considering expanding transit service in the county.
GRTC launched Route 111 in the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor last year on March 16 right as COVID-19 began disrupting everyday life in the Richmond area. The new route is meeting GRTC's ridership expectations despite the pandemic, exceeding a daily average of 140 rides during the week.
After decades of limiting bus service to only a few rush-hour commuter routes, the county is now looking to run more buses and regular routes to low-income communities with limited transportation options, to foster growth and redevelopment in aging suburban highway corridors.
Meanwhile, recent regional tax increases are generating money for those plans and other route expansion and bus service improvements throughout the Richmond area.
"I believe the initiation of Route 111 has allowed our citizens across the county to understand that there are significant transit needs in pockets around the County and that new and better mobility options will be required to get people to needed services," said Gary Armstrong, a Chesterfield representative on the GRTC Board of Directors. "It also provides some synergy to attract transit-oriented development along some of our older and less productive primary roads."
Route 111 runs from Food Lion just north of the Chippenham Parkway interchange to John Tyler Community College in Chester every 30 minutes, Monday through Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. One-way fare is $1.50, but GRTC suspended fares last year to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating passenger interaction with fareboxes and ticket vending machines.
The expansion of service further down Jefferson Davis Highway into the county has connected people to jobs and enabled them to run errands, shop and visit friends. It's particularly useful for people without a car who otherwise would rely on friends, family, taxis or mobile transit apps such as Uber and Lyft get around.
Rideshare apps have grown in popularity in recent years, as they allow people to order rides on demand, but the cost for the 7.5-mile trip from the Food Lion to John Tyler Community College can be 10 times more expensive than a one-way bus fare.
Mariah Nichols, 23, said she's struggled financially through the pandemic. She moved into the InTown Suites in Chester after losing her home and has come to rely on the new bus route.
"It's been an uphill battle. I had a vehicle. But to get out of the hole I was in, I sold it to get some cash to pay off debt I had," she said while riding the bus to the Bermuda Square shopping center Kroger about a mile away late Wednesday evening. "This is just ideal. It gets me where I need to go."
Marcell Jennings, 42, who lives in Church Hill, learned about Route 111 last week after recently starting a new job at the AdvantaStaff warehouse about a mile south from the route's southern terminus at John Tyler Community College. Up until Wednesday, he had been relying on friends to give him a ride to work.
"This is good," he said. "It's set up perfect for me."
GRTC launched the route last year following a county survey conducted in 2019. It found that nearly 3 in 4 of the 1,200 respondents endorsed an extended bus route further down Jefferson Davis Highway. About one-third said they would be likely or very likely to use it.
The Greater Washington Partnership, a consortium of regional business leaders, also advocated for expanded bus service in the county around the same time. A report it released in 2018 noted that only 28% of residents and about half of the low-income households in the Richmond area live within a quarter-mile of a bus stop, resulting in "clear disparities" by income and race.
Despite owning a 50% share of the transit company for more than 30 years, the county historically has been reluctant to install fixed-route bus service in their jurisdiction, as officials worry there would not be enough ridership to warrant the use of tax dollars to support it, said Chesterfield Supervisor Jim Ingle.
Elias O'Neal, a county spokesperson, said the county several years ago requested state transit feasibility studies for the Jefferson Davis Highway, Iron Bridge Road, Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street corridors. The county selected the the Jefferson Davis area to test a route as there was already some momentum behind a special area plan to revitalize the area.
The county is paying about $700,000 for the route under a two-year pilot program supported by the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which is covering the remaining $2.7 million for it, according to county officials.
Ingle, who represents the area where the Route 111 operates, says he's supportive of it as long as it continues to show adequate ridership levels.
"The worst thing you can do is put a route out there for only 5 people to use," he said. "Regardless of the funding source, it’s still going to be gathered in taxes. They need to be justifiable to the citizens paying them."
The transit company set its 140-average daily ridership goal before the pandemic, said GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace. She said transit planners looked at similar bus lines, such as Routes 79 in western Henrico County; the 3C along Richmond Highway in Richmond; and the 7A/B in east Richmond and Henrico, to set the benchmark.
Average daily ridership during the week fell short of the mark in the first few months, averaging about 101 trips on weekdays until June 30. It has increased steadily from then, averaging 148 trips from July 1 to Sept. 30 and 163 trips from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
Ingle said that there's been some discussion among county and transit officials about extending the route even further down Jefferson Davis Highway to serve more neighborhoods and businesses.
New GRTC conceptual transit plans for the region show Route 111 being consolidated into Route 3B, which stops at Food Lion now but would be extended to John Tyler Community College. Additional expansions in the conceptual plans and mentioned by county officials include an extension of Route 1A on Midlothian Turnpike corridor to Chesterfield Town Center; an extension of Route 1C on Hull Street to the Commonwealth Center; and a new route to the Chesterfield Government Center.
Some of those concepts are based on tentative plans aimed at improving the overall coverage area of the bus network. Alternative conceptual plans place more emphasis on improving bus frequencies in the existing network with fewer route expansions.
The new Central Virginia Transportation Authority, which is collecting tax revenue from its nine participating localities for local and regional transportation and transit projects, will support the implementation of a new regional transit plan in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that begins July 1. The nine localities are Richmond, the town of Ashland and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, New Kent, Powhatan and Charles City.
The legislation authorizing the creation of the regional authority included a 0.7% increase in the sales and use tax and a 7.6-cents-per-gallon increase on wholesale gas, which are projected to generate $187 million in the next fiscal year. Under the legislation, half of the estimated tax revenue will be allocated proportionally to the nine localities, with 35% reserved for regionally significant transportation projects. The remaining 15% is directed to GRTC.
The new GRTC regional transit plan is scheduled for completion in May.
(804) 649-6178