A pilot bus route in Chesterfield is meeting its ridership goals. More bus service in the county is being considered.

Route 111 runs from Food Lion just north of the Chippenham Parkway interchange to John Tyler Community College in Chester every 30 minutes, Monday through Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. One-way fare is $1.50, but GRTC suspended fares last year to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating passenger interaction with fareboxes and ticket vending machines.

The expansion of service further down Jefferson Davis Highway into the county has connected people to jobs and enabled them to run errands, shop and visit friends. It's particularly useful for people without a car who otherwise would rely on friends, family, taxis or mobile transit apps such as Uber and Lyft get around.

Rideshare apps have grown in popularity in recent years, as they allow people to order rides on demand, but the cost for the 7.5-mile trip from the Food Lion to John Tyler Community College can be 10 times more expensive than a one-way bus fare.

Mariah Nichols, 23, said she's struggled financially through the pandemic. She moved into the InTown Suites in Chester after losing her home and has come to rely on the new bus route.