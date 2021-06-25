A Renaissance, for whom? New home listings near $400,000 at RRHA mixed-income development

The new homes will rise within eyeshot of the Creighton Court public housing community in Richmond’s East End.
More than 100 people already have signaled interest in buying one.
The cost for most who are seeking to: Almost $400,000.
In a gentrifying neighborhood that has seen escalating home sale prices and an influx of mostly white newcomers in recent years, the news left some longtime residents shaking their heads.
“Black people are not coming back to Church Hill for $400,000,” said Robin Dickerson, who lives across the street from the project.
Construction of the first of the 36 homes starts this week, marking the beginning of the final phase of the Armstrong Renaissance development. The 256-unit, mixed-income community, which also features deeply affordable and workforce rentals, is tied to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s overhaul of the nearby Creighton complex.
Low housing inventory and unprecedented material costs caused by pandemic-era supply chain issues have fueled skyrocketing real estate prices in the region this year. But housing prices in Church Hill began climbing long before then.
Between January 2015 and May 2021, the average value of a home in the Church Hill North area – bounded by M Street, North 25th Street, North 34th Street and Nine Mile Road – more than doubled, from about $134,000 to $270,600, according to data made available by Zillow.
Dickerson’s relatives have lived in the neighborhood since the 1860s, when her great-grandfather became one of the earliest Black property owners on 25th Street, she said. She has lived in her home on the 1500 Block of North 31st Street since 1996; the house has been in her family for half a century.
Things on her block began to change about a decade ago, she said, as longtime homeowners from her parents’ generation died or moved away. As properties turned over, more renters moved in.
Coinciding with the churn has been an uptick in unsolicited overtures from investors who want to buy their homes, Dickerson and her neighbors say. They call almost daily, and won’t take no for an answer, no matter how many times you tell them, said Linda Jackson, who grew up in Church Hill and still owns a home on the 1500 block of 31st Street that she rents out.
“It burns me up. Every time I get a call, I have to remember that I’m a Christian and that I can’t say what I really want to say in the way I want to say it,” Jackson said. “I constantly tell them, ‘Do you think I’m sitting around waiting for someone to call me to contact me to take my land and my property off my hands?’”
Then came the plan to tear down the old Armstrong High School. The building was closed in 2004, and sat vacant for a decade. RRHA and city officials proposed demolishing the school and building new apartments and homes. It would be the first step toward relocating families, razing Creighton Court and revitalizing a long-neglected portion of the city.
Dickerson was not happy about the plans for the school, she’ll admit.
In her view, what RRHA proposed for the 22-acre site would pack too many apartments too close together. She wondered: What made the income-based housing they planned any different than the public housing complex it was supposed to replace down the street?
Early in the planning process, officials offered an answer. Some who moved into the new development would be homeowners. Dickerson believed the single-family homes would bring socioeconomic and racial diversity, a prospect she said appealed to her. She decided to give the project a chance.
At that time, Dickerson and other neighbors recall officials saying the homes would be affordably priced – $200,000 to $250,000 – and marketed to first-time home buyers.
Fast forward to this spring.
A sign posted at the site listed three- and four-bedroom homes for $225,000 to $350,000 for three- to four- bedroom houses, ranging from about 1,700 to 2,150 square feet. Not long after it went up, online listings on Zillow priced the homes at $375,000. By earlier this month, some were as high as $410,000.
“Why is the price point not feasible for someone who needs affordable housing?” Dickerson said. “[The prices] confirmed my fear that the development would not be affordable homes for people who need affordable homes. It’s going to be, basically, at that price, I feel it’s going to be private investors purchasing those homes and renting them out.”
Catina Jones, the listing agent for the Armstrong Renaissance properties, said the market-rate sale prices are not out of line with other newly built homes rising on vacant lots in that section of the neighborhood.
As revitalization has swept from Broad Street toward Nine Mile Road, buyers have been willing to pay more to live in parts of the neighborhood they previously wouldn’t have, she said.
“My family is from Church Hill, so it’s not new to me,” Jones said. “There was a time when people said ‘this is a good place to invest,’ and people began investing and prices started going up. The dynamics of the community started changing in different pockets. Then it became more widespread.”
Nowadays, new houses throughout the neighborhood are selling for over $350,000, she said. The only difference is Armstrong Renaissance’s will rise at one site, she said.
Of the 36 homes planned, eight are reserved for first-time home buyers who earn 80% or less than the region’s median income. For a household of two, that's $57,600. For a family of four, it's $72,000, according to income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those buyers will receive down payment assistance of up to $15,000.
The Better Housing Coalition, a nonprofit developer that is partnering with RRHA on the project, is seeking additional subsidies or private dollars to price eight more homes below market-rate, said Greta Harris, its president and CEO.
Better Housing Coalition requested the market-rate listings be temporarily withdrawn, Harris said. She cited the time that elapsed between the project’s planning phase and the present, as well as astronomical materials costs as reasons the prices rose from what was originally advertised.
“I think from a brand perception we did not want to be in the arena that seems so far away from our affordable housing roots,” Harris said. “We do believe it’s important to have mixed-income communities where that works, but we aren’t in the high-end housing market. The board and staff felt more comfortable not crossing that pretty substantial threshold on the products we were offering to the community.”
Better Housing Coalition has led several affordable housing projects in the neighborhood. Back in the early 2000s, the organization sold homes in its Jefferson Mews project along Jefferson Avenue in the low $70,000s, Harris said. In the two decades since, growth in the Church Hill’s real estate market has been “breathtaking,” she added.
As of Friday, the Armstrong Renaissance homes were not listed for sale on Zillow. Harris said when they are posted again, the listing prices won’t exceed $400,000, after design tweaks to lower the prices. However, individual home buyers will have the option of picking finishes and fixtures that could result in the final sale prices crossing that threshold, she and Jones said. More than 100 families already are on the waiting list for one of the properties.
No matter what the homes sell for, values in the neighborhood will likely rise more, Harris said.
“It will have an impact,” Harris said. “Most wealth-building in the country is realized through home ownership appreciation. If you own a home near there, you’re going to see your values rise, and that’s a double-edged sword.”
This year, Dickerson’s property assessment jumped 14%, driven by rising land values in the area. With all the changes in the neighborhood and the higher costs she’s facing, she said she’s considering doing something she never thought she would do: selling.
“I hate to think about it,” she said. “My family has been there for so long, but this may be the time to do it, especially with this being a seller’s market.”
