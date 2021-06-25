A Renaissance, for whom? New home listings near $400,000 at RRHA mixed-income development

Dickerson’s relatives have lived in the neighborhood since the 1860s, when her great-grandfather became one of the earliest Black property owners on 25th Street, she said. She has lived in her home on the 1500 Block of North 31st Street since 1996; the house has been in her family for half a century.

Things on her block began to change about a decade ago, she said, as longtime homeowners from her parents’ generation died or moved away. As properties turned over, more renters moved in.

Coinciding with the churn has been an uptick in unsolicited overtures from investors who want to buy their homes, Dickerson and her neighbors say. They call almost daily, and won’t take no for an answer, no matter how many times you tell them, said Linda Jackson, who grew up in Church Hill and still owns a home on the 1500 block of 31st Street that she rents out.

“It burns me up. Every time I get a call, I have to remember that I’m a Christian and that I can’t say what I really want to say in the way I want to say it,” Jackson said. “I constantly tell them, ‘Do you think I’m sitting around waiting for someone to call me to contact me to take my land and my property off my hands?’”