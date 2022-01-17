A Republican bill would bar Va. Governor's Schools from using race in admissions

“I strongly oppose this bill, as it's a thinly veiled effort to prevent Governor's Schools from becoming more diverse,” Kamras said in a statement. “We should be breaking down barriers to educational opportunity in Virginia, not building them."

And in 2020, Chesterfield County changed its admissions process to allow for more school-based admission – that was a driving factor behind the most diverse class in five years at the Governor’s school, with nearly half of the Black students selected in the school’s freshman class having come from Chesterfield. Before the change, more years than not in the past two decades, Chesterfield had sent zero Black students to the school.

After reviewing the language to the bill, Bob Lowerre, the director of Maggie Walker Governor’s school, said he doesn’t see how the bill could affect the daily operations of the school since they already don’t seek demographic data during the admissions process.