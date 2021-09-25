A Richmond family visited Afghanistan one last time. Then the Taliban arrived.

In seven years, they had never returned to Afghanistan. With the Taliban encroaching, Raz, now 34, and Fatima, 33, decided this might be the last chance for their children to see their grandparents.

The family arrived in Afghanistan in June. Raz returned to the U.S. in late July and scheduled his family's return flight for Aug. 19. He later realized the Taliban were coming quicker than anyone expected.

Searching for earlier flights, Raz found none. Even single tickets were booked, let alone five seats together.

On Aug. 12, three days before the Taliban took Kabul, he called the office of Sen. Mark Warner, asking for help. Then he reached out to a linguist he worked with years earlier in Afghanistan. The linguist connected him to Rae, a U.S Air Force Major who was already working to get others out of Kabul. The Richmond Times-Dispatch agreed to identify Rae by her middle name because of the safety concerns for her work.

It wasn’t Rae’s job to get people out of Kabul. But she had trusted her life to translators when she was deployed there in 2019 and 2020. As she saw it, the concept of "leave no one behind" applied to Raz and his family, too.