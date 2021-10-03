'A Richmond Staple': 2nd Street Festival is back in Jackson Ward

The streets of Jackson Ward were alive and well with food, music, vendors and overall community this past weekend for the annual 2nd Street Festival, which celebrates Richmond's rich Black culture in the historic neighborhood.
“It’s a Richmond Staple. Everybody goes to the 2nd Street Festival, or as the locals call is 2Street,” Mia Royal-Jackson said Sunday afternoon.
A Henrico County resident, Mia Royal-Jackson is a seasonal 2nd Street Festival goer. The community, food and vendors keeps her coming back. This year in particular, Royal-Jackson had her eye on trying the Caribbean Cuisine food truck which had jerk chicken, jerk ribs and pineapple slushies.
Hosted by Venture Richmond, the annual free-of-charge festival — canceled last year because of the pandemic — celebrated its 33rd year. Festival visitors attend the homecoming to “reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community,” according to Venture Richmond’s website.
While Richmond has many festivals during the year, 2nd Street “is the one that has Black culture showcased at its finest,” said Unicia Buster, a Church Hill resident, artist and quiliter and who commissioned the festival’s 2021 official poster based off one of her quilts.
The quilt, “Ms. Meekins’ Future Band,” features Marsha Meekins, who not only has performed at the festival but was Buster’s band teacher growing up within Richmond Public Schools. On the quilt, Meekins and her grandniece are holding flutes, as her grandnephew plays the trumpet. Buster, who learned the flute under Meekins, said the quilt portrait relates the past and the present to the future, as the children represent carrying the music on to the next generation.
In her art stall Sunday, Buster had the original quilt, which the 2021 poster is a print of, as well as paintings, canvas bags and her adult coloring books. Buster’s art features people and nature. One of her paintings on display Sunday features herself as a moth, with two other moths in the painting.
Buster who previously worked at MCV Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University's medical campus as an art specialist, created adult coloring books that celebrate natural Black hair after the majority of her patients, who being Black, requested coloring books but Buster could not find any that featured them.
Buster’s favorite part of the festival each year is the “sea of beautiful Black women who are dressed to the nines.” In previous years, Buster would have a camera and ask to take pictures of them at the festival.
“They are showing their pride, identity and what our community represents,” Buster said.
Festival goers strolled up and down 2nd Street on Sunday, stopping to either listen to live music at one of the three stages, buying food from one of the many food trucks or 2nd Street restaurants, or buying jewelry, art or clothing from artisan vendors.
Awa’s African Hair Braiding, located on Meadowbridge Road in Highland Park, brought Awa’s African Art to the festival this year, selling handwoven baskets, jewelry boxes, fans and more, made from a group of women in Senegal, Africa.
Having sold at the festival in years prior, Awa’s African Art only sells handmade items, such as jewelry and shea butter, from women in Africa. By doing so, the business helps women in Africa earn money, Doula Fall, Awa Thiam’s (the owner) assistant said.
As the sun shined brightly Sunday afternoon, many people were sipping iced tea from from large plastic soup containers from Croaker’s Spot seafood food truck. A line consistently formed at Chef Mamusu’s African on Main food truck where patrons could choose from a variety of food, including watermelon iced tea, mango lemonade, West African spinach stew, Western African jollof rice and sweet cornbread. Smells of funnel cake and fried Oreo's lingered past the stands as music from the various stages bounced off one another.