'A Richmond Staple': 2nd Street Festival is back in Jackson Ward

The streets of Jackson Ward were alive and well with food, music, vendors and overall community this past weekend for the annual 2nd Street Festival, which celebrates Richmond's rich Black culture in the historic neighborhood.

“It’s a Richmond Staple. Everybody goes to the 2nd Street Festival, or as the locals call is 2Street,” Mia Royal-Jackson said Sunday afternoon.

A Henrico County resident, Mia Royal-Jackson is a seasonal 2nd Street Festival goer. The community, food and vendors keeps her coming back. This year in particular, Royal-Jackson had her eye on trying the Caribbean Cuisine food truck which had jerk chicken, jerk ribs and pineapple slushies.

Hosted by Venture Richmond, the annual free-of-charge festival — canceled last year because of the pandemic — celebrated its 33rd year. Festival visitors attend the homecoming to “reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community,” according to Venture Richmond’s website.

While Richmond has many festivals during the year, 2nd Street “is the one that has Black culture showcased at its finest,” said Unicia Buster, a Church Hill resident, artist and quiliter and who commissioned the festival’s 2021 official poster based off one of her quilts.