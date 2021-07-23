A search for purpose in her own life leads to helping others

She held the post for three years until her world began to fall apart with the death of her sister and husband, and she decided to move back to Richmond and launch the foundation.

“The three words that come to mind for me when I think of Susanna are courage, wisdom and resiliency,” said Ellen Leverich, a friend and former colleague from the VCU School of Pharmacy who was invited by Calvert to become a founding member of the foundation’s board.

“I’ve always been impressed by her strength, her courage and her ability to move forward even in difficult situations,” said Leverich, now vice president for college advancement and executive director of the Geneseo Foundation at her alma mater, the State University of New York College at Geneseo, “When you think about the courage … it took for her to walk away from security in an uncertain time of her life and just choose to say, ‘No, I’m going to listen to my heart, I’m going to do this,’ it’s incredibly brave.”

The foundation, Leverich said, “feels to me like it’s an extension of herself.”