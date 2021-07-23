A search for purpose in her own life leads to helping others

From the depths of sadness came clarity and a sense of purpose for Susanna Wu-Pong Calvert, who was inspired to leave what she still describes as her university dream job and make a daring career leap.
Her mission? To help everyone create “healthy, positive rewarding relationships with ourselves, each other, Earth and the loving force greater than ourselves.”
It is an ambitious goal that she aims to accomplish through an online educational platform created by her Richmond-based nonprofit, the Foundation for Family and Community Healing. Calvert acknowledges she’s gone “out on a limb” with a venture that she “pretty much put all my savings into.”
“I feel like it was a leap of faith, for sure, but I also think it’s a no-brainer,” said Calvert. “I feel like this is the innovation people need now.”
Calvert, 57, found herself on a spiritual journey in 2018 when she lost her husband and sister, both to cancer (“the darkest time of my life,” she has written).
“I prayed to be of greatest possible impact with my life’s purpose,” she recalled.
After her husband’s death, she said “divine inspiration” led her to quit her job, move back to Richmond and start the Foundation for Family and Community Healing, which is based on the idea that “relationships are central to our ability to thrive and have a good life” – not only with other people but ourselves.
“Most of us are not taught to do so,” she said. “I learned by trial and error.”
Calvert’s path to this point has been neither direct nor one she could have predicted.
Years ago, her aspiration was to gain tenure as a university faculty member. She earned a doctorate in pharmacy and pharmaceutical chemistry and moved to Richmond in 1993 to teach at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. Years of hard work ensued, and tenure followed in 2000.
Reason to celebrate, right?
“One of the worst days of my life,” she said, “is when I got everything I ever wanted.”
She discovered she had been following someone else’s blueprint for a successful life.
“I thought that would make me happy, and it didn’t,” she said. “Ever since then, I have been pursuing a new path that involves not the outward metrics of success that we all subscribe to – not everybody, but most of us – and searching for a sense of meaning, purpose and authenticity.”
She gave up tenure, switched to an administrative track and realized she wanted to work in leadership and personal and professional development, which led back to school and a master’s degree in applied positive psychology, which she describes as the science of well-being. She led development of a campus-wide career development program and directed VCU BEST, a student career, professional and personal development program before moving to the University of Georgia, where she was the first director of programming for the Office of Faculty Affairs, a role in which she supported faculty success and well-being.
She held the post for three years until her world began to fall apart with the death of her sister and husband, and she decided to move back to Richmond and launch the foundation.
“The three words that come to mind for me when I think of Susanna are courage, wisdom and resiliency,” said Ellen Leverich, a friend and former colleague from the VCU School of Pharmacy who was invited by Calvert to become a founding member of the foundation’s board.
“I’ve always been impressed by her strength, her courage and her ability to move forward even in difficult situations,” said Leverich, now vice president for college advancement and executive director of the Geneseo Foundation at her alma mater, the State University of New York College at Geneseo, “When you think about the courage … it took for her to walk away from security in an uncertain time of her life and just choose to say, ‘No, I’m going to listen to my heart, I’m going to do this,’ it’s incredibly brave.”
The foundation, Leverich said, “feels to me like it’s an extension of herself.”
The heart of the foundation is a series of online, self-guided earning “modules,” developed by psychologists, educators and instructional designers across North America, Calvert said, and directed toward those who are “tired of feeling isolated, alone, helpless and hopeless about the state of our communities and Earth … who wish to feel more connected and alive, and want a path to more loving connections with everything and everybody.”
The modules cover topics such as creating healthy relationships and navigating anxiety, as well as one at promoting personal well-being. It’s called “Happiness 101.”
There also is an emphasis on nurturing one’s relationship with nature and taking better care of the planet, an aspect of the program that was, in part, inspired by Calvert’s personal experience as she coped with grief and loss while she still lived in Georgia.
“The one that was there to care for me while my family was 500 miles away was Earth,” she recalled. “I sat out on my porch with the creek and the forest and the deer and insects … and they comforted me while I was going through a horrible phase,” she said. “I realized that I had been neglecting Earth most of my life, and she’s always been there for me.
“Part of the reason we haven’t made more progress with climate change is that we’ve forgotten Earth is a loved one.”
The online sessions are designed for adults and youth. The “basic skills” modules are available 24/7 and “tuition-optional,” with suggested prices but with the bottom line that you pay what you can.
“Our goal is to have everybody in the world who wants it to be able to access it,” said Calvert, explaining the sliding-scale concept, though also noting the foundation needs some source of revenue. “In the end, we have to pay our bills, too.”
There also are small group, multi-lesson, facilitated modules on a variety of topics.
Now, it’s a matter of getting the word out, she said, to individuals as well as large groups, such as companies or organizations that could benefit from instruction aimed at cultivating positive relationships and other aspects of mental and emotional health.
Calvert has faith things are going to go “really well.”
“And if it doesn’t, my metric for success for myself is to follow what my heart and soul is leading me to do to bring the change to the world that I feel like I’m here to nurture and create. That’s my definition of success. There’s nothing more exhilarating than living your purpose every day.”
And if it doesn’t work out?
“I’ll go be an au pair for my grandbabies and live in the basement of my kids’ house,” she said with a laugh, “and I’ll have known that I gave it everything that I could.”
