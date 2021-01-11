A second GRTC employee dies of COVID complications

A GRTC employee with "non-public facing job duties" died of complications caused by COVID-19 this weekend, the transit company announced Monday morning.

The company did not release the name of the employee at the request of the family, but said the employee was admitted to a local hospital three weeks ago, five days after testing positive.

"I am so deeply saddened by this loss to their family and to all of us at GRTC and so deeply weary in my soul of the ongoing toll this disease is taking on all of us and all of our family and friends," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. "This is our second loss of a GRTC employee to complications from the COVID-19 virus. I pray this is our last."

Fifty-three GRTC employees and contractors have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic last spring. About half of them tested positive in the last two months. John Thrower, a GRTC bus driver, died in September after contracting the virus. He was 49 years old.

GRTC suspended fares last spring to avoid transmission of the disease on fareboxes and ticket-vending machines. The transit company has asked riders to use the bus only for essential trips and requires passengers to wear face masks.