A technology error allowed nearly 6,000 Richmond-area residents to sign up for a COVID vaccine they weren't eligible for

In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ben Sheppard, Henrico's director of public relations, said the locality will be establishing a verification process moving forward.

Since no official vaccine registration system exists as Virginia heads into phase two, which more than triples the number of people eligible for the vaccine, localities like Henrico have had to launch their own. Its current system couldn't line people up according to priority levels.

Sheppard added that law enforcement agencies and local school districts will be reviewing the names of employees who registered to make sure they meet the criteria, and fill available slots with eligible workers if they don't.

"There has been confusion because people thought the clinic for law enforcement and schools was open to the general public," Sheppard said, noting the event is sponsored by Henrico and surrounding counties with assistance from the Virginia Department of Health.

This is separate from the VDH's vaccination clinics for other groups who fall within the first and second phases, which include other front-line essential workers in correctional facilities or homeless shelters and people 65 and above.