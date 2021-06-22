A time capsule was placed under the Robert E. Lee statue in 1887. Gov. Northam says he will remove it.

Brumfield has a theory: Because the picture depicts a deceased Lincoln, he sees its placement under the Lee statue as a middle finger toward the former president.

"A dead president in the bottom of a Confederate general's memorial," Brumfield said. "That speaks volumes to me."

The picture of Lincoln is the most interesting item in the time capsule, because it is believed that only one photo of Lincoln was taken after his death, by Jeremiah Gurney in New York in 1865. If the artifact under the Lee statue is an original photo, it could be worth $250,000, Brumfield estimated.

But it could also be a fake – some were circulated after Lincoln's death – a reprint of Gurney's photo or an illustration.

One major question is the condition of the photo and the other artifacts. If the capsule's lid came open at any point since 1887, moisture would have crept into the box and destroyed many of its contents. There are no details explaining the picture's type. If it is made of paper, it may be destroyed regardless. If it is a glass plate negative, it might be in good shape, Brumfield said.