'A total loss': Hanover landowners fearful of proposed natural gas pipeline

As Tucker used her walking stick to navigate the woods around her home, she named birds and plants, stopping to marvel at fuzzy mushrooms. She's come to know the wildlife, like the five kinds of woodpeckers that nest there regularly and the additional one that shows up for the winter. There are the deer, the occasional bear. She points out trees her father planted, and boxwoods her mother planted.

"I get to listen to the chatter between the wrens, and the chatter between the chickadees," she said. "That's one of the things I cherish about this place, to be able to be in one space long enough to learn it."

"Just considering the loss of it ..." she said, then paused, overcome for a moment. "I wouldn't be able to be here - it would be a total loss for the property."

Tucker is not alone.

Other landowners fearful for what may come addressed the Supervisors during the meeting last week. They all thanked the county for its response and advocacy on their behalf, then expressed how dire the situation has become for them, including two who mentioned that they'd be located in the "blast zone," or the "incineration zone."