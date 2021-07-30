A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.

“If they need to play a little ball right in front of their face because they can’t really see very well, or they want to do a little walk, just moving around the property because that’s who they are, they’re physical dogs. You can see the light in their eyes. At the time the light dims, and it’s time to let them go, it’s very fulfilling to have given them something they couldn’t have had very easily any other way. It’s hard. It’s hard because they all do die, but there’s the next one that comes. You get up and you say, here’s another one that needs your help. It’s a graceful experience.”