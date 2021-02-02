A week after ranking last in the country for vaccine supply used, Virginia nears the top 10

A week after ranking last in the country for vaccine supply used, Virginia is nearly among the top 10.
North Dakota and West Virginia have steadily reigned over every other state since December when it comes to percentage of shots given and on Tuesday, both had injected more than 80% of available doses. Virginia is creeping up with at least 64% and sitting at the No. 12 spot.
However, Virginia has distributed 1.5 to 11 times the number of doses of every state above it with nearly 1.4 million vaccines received. The closest two are Colorado and South Carolina, with 871,875 and 659,950.
Of the first doses received - almost 800,000 - almost 82% have been administered, according to Virginia Department of Health data on Tuesday. Of the second doses received, the number is lower, with 27.7% of shots given.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has said that some health systems and vaccinators reported holding on to second doses due to fears of there not being enough supply. With promises from the federal government of a 15,000 to 18,000-dose increase in the coming weeks, that could change, Avula said. But the state is operating on a three-to-four week notice.
While the state has the infrastructure to vaccinate at least 50,000 per day, the use of that capacity depends on available doses. Currently, Virginia is almost at a seven-day average of 36,000. A week ago, the state was at 26,000.
On Saturday, Virginia surpassed 50,000 vaccinations in one day for the first time.
By the numbers
On Tuesday, Virginia recorded fewer than 3,000 new cases for the third day in a row. However, a disclaimer on the VDH’s website noted that upgrades in the agency’s surveillance system had affected the data for the previous two days, which could result in skewed numbers.
Cases have been steadily declining in the past week after a slight uptick on Jan. 25 and the largest single-day increase — of nearly 10,000 — reported on Jan. 17.
The total caseload on Monday was 510,380.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,473 COVID-19 patients. On Monday, they had 2,446.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged in Virginia is more than 40,600.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,517 on Tuesday, a 43-death increase from the day before.
Richmond-area figures
Since Monday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw an increase of 1,499 cases, 14 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
The area has had a total of 59,045 cases, 2,396 hospitalizations and 819 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,942 cases, 629 hospitalizations and 132 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 21,688 cases, 775 hospitalizations and 242 deaths.
Henrico has had 18,784 cases, 780 hospitalizations and 345 deaths. Hanover has had 5,905 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 101 deaths.
