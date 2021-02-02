A week after ranking last in the country for vaccine supply used, Virginia nears the top 10

A week after ranking last in the country for vaccine supply used, Virginia is nearly among the top 10.

North Dakota and West Virginia have steadily reigned over every other state since December when it comes to percentage of shots given and on Tuesday, both had injected more than 80% of available doses. Virginia is creeping up with at least 64% and sitting at the No. 12 spot.

However, Virginia has distributed 1.5 to 11 times the number of doses of every state above it with nearly 1.4 million vaccines received. The closest two are Colorado and South Carolina, with 871,875 and 659,950.

Of the first doses received - almost 800,000 - almost 82% have been administered, according to Virginia Department of Health data on Tuesday. Of the second doses received, the number is lower, with 27.7% of shots given.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has said that some health systems and vaccinators reported holding on to second doses due to fears of there not being enough supply. With promises from the federal government of a 15,000 to 18,000-dose increase in the coming weeks, that could change, Avula said. But the state is operating on a three-to-four week notice.