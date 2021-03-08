A year after Virginia's first COVID case, the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in Richmond and Henrico takes place

Before he became one of the first 3,000 people to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the Richmond area, James Miles, 59, grabbed his Dallas Cowboys hat and "It's Not About Me" crewneck from his Mechanicsville home. This was his chance at getting back to the way life was a year ago, when the virus had yet to sweep through Virginia, he said.
The U.S. Postal Service worker, eligible under 1b vaccination guidelines, waited in line for 45 minutes, grinning through his KN95 mask as he bumped elbows with Gov. Ralph Northam, who visited the event at Richmond Raceway to thank staff and volunteers for their monthslong efforts.
Johnson & Johnson's emergency use authorization on the second-to-last day in February added a third vaccine to the state's wheelhouse, a long-anticipated help toward accelerating the vaccination effort that has already administered 2.3 million doses across the state.
Health officials have said the one-shot dose offers convenience in a rollout where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses and ultra-cold storage. Despite clinical trials showing how the Johnson & Johnson prevents severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations, a lower overall efficacy rate of 72% has garnered concern over whether residents might view Johnson & Johnson as an inferior option.
Monday's turnout seemed to ease those fears.
"I'm excited about it. No reservations at all," Miles said. "I just hope everybody's making the right decision and coming out to get a vaccine shot. ... [I'm telling my friends] that they need to come and get it. Look out for each other, you know?"
His wife might have to wait a while longer, he added, but she's ready for whenever the call to sign up for an appointment comes through. With more than 300,000 doses coming into Virginia each week and the state averaging nearly 53,000 shots given per day, that could soon be possible.
In a media briefing Monday, Northam said the availability of Johnson & Johnson has been "a game changer" but despite more available options, vaccine hesitancy remains.
"Anybody out there, I would encourage you to listen to the science and listen to the data. Talk to community leaders, talk to faith leaders," Northam continued. "The best vaccination is the one you get. If you have an opportunity to get either of the three, all three of them are really good."
Cat Long, a spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said community health workers are relaying that people feel similarly about all vaccines and questions have hinged more on why they can't access one.
Long added that community health workers have reported a shift in Black communities, where older generations want a dose while younger residents are holding off. With Richmond and Henrico widening vaccine eligibility to the rest of Phase 1b on Monday, which will include restaurant workers and people ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, that could change as people see others they know receiving a vaccine.
In a national survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of those who responded that they knew someone who has been vaccinated said they would get a dose "as soon as they can." That dropped to 37% for people who had yet to know anyone.
For Black and Latino Virginians, who account for less than 20% of vaccinations, the chances are currently slim.
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director for the Richmond and Henrico health districts, and Amy Popovich, nurse manager, said Monday that the Johnson & Johnson event was a gateway to assuring wider access. The more people get vaccinated, the more residents will talk about their experience with family and friends so they do the same, said Popovich.
"Today is not about a less effective vaccine," Popovich said. "Today is about the rollout of something new."
***
The Virginia Department of Health announced the first case of a highly transmissible variant first identified in South Africa in central Virginia in an adult resident with no travel history.
"It is critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures," the VDH said in a statement. "We are in a race to stop the spread of these new variants."
This marks the 11th case in Virginia. There are also 31 total cases of the U.K. variant, which is estimated to be the dominant strain by end of March.
While the number of vaccinations exceeds the number of infections, Northam did not indicate an incoming loosening of restrictions but notes the new guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday for those fully vaccinated.
In Virginia, that is 823,887 people.
The issued recommendations note activities that are now safe: visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing; visiting with unvaccinated, low-risk people from one other household indoors without masks; and not having to quarantine if they don't have symptoms but were exposed to the virus.
Still, the U.S. and Virginia are far from the 70% to 75% threshold that quantifies herd immunity.
