A year after Virginia's first COVID case, the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in Richmond and Henrico takes place

"I'm excited about it. No reservations at all," Miles said. "I just hope everybody's making the right decision and coming out to get a vaccine shot. ... [I'm telling my friends] that they need to come and get it. Look out for each other, you know?"

His wife might have to wait a while longer, he added, but she's ready for whenever the call to sign up for an appointment comes through. With more than 300,000 doses coming into Virginia each week and the state averaging nearly 53,000 shots given per day, that could soon be possible.

In a media briefing Monday, Northam said the availability of Johnson & Johnson has been "a game changer" but despite more available options, vaccine hesitancy remains.

"Anybody out there, I would encourage you to listen to the science and listen to the data. Talk to community leaders, talk to faith leaders," Northam continued. "The best vaccination is the one you get. If you have an opportunity to get either of the three, all three of them are really good."

Cat Long, a spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said community health workers are relaying that people feel similarly about all vaccines and questions have hinged more on why they can't access one.