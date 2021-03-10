A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

Fast forward a few weeks. The son of my neighbors was moving and needed to store some furniture at his mom’s yard. I offered my garage. They came into my yard carrying a large wardrobe and when they walked between me and Pouncer, I ran in the house for something. When they passed him, poof, I was gone. He went tearing into the garage, then around the yard and by all reports, he was nearly panicked by the time I came out the back door. In a few weeks, I had gone from that annoying person who kept wanting to take him for walks to his ever-present rock. I have no idea what will happen when things return to normal, but I’m sure we have at least one more transition to go.

A word of advice, the middle of a pandemic is NOT the time to retire. COVID or retirement alone would have been fine, I’m sure, but both together was a bit much. It was and is a huge adjustment and I reluctantly admit I have lost some faith in our systems. A month into the pandemic, we ran out of toilet paper. A couple of months later, it was quarters, then in the summer, it was CO2 and aluminum for cans. It gave me pause: just how fragile is our economy?