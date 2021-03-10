A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

One year after COVID-19 hit Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is looking back at how the pandemic has shaped, changed and challenged all of us.
Last week, we asked readers how the past year has affected them; what the last normal thing they did before the pandemic was; when they realized life was going to be different; and how their lives have changed because of the pandemic. This is the last in this series.
Their stories help illustrate the pain, fear, loss, isolation, loneliness and change we all felt the past 365 days, as well as the glimmers of positivity, hope and even the positive change that came from this year. Our pandemic year.
Here are their stories. (Some responses were edited for length or clarity.)
Elaine Lidholm, Nothside
My third day of teleworking, my dog Pouncer was wandering the house, whimpering. “Do you want to go out?” I asked. “Do you want a treat? Do you want to go for a walk?” He shot me a look that clearly said, “What, again?” I’m fairly certain he added, “Get a life, woman.” Then it hit me: he wanted me to go to work so he could go up under the bed and take a nap. I walked out the back door, locked it and hung out in the hammock for about 10 minutes. Then I walked back in quietly and went back to work. I didn’t see him for the next four hours and he finally settled into a new routine that included tolerating my constant and annoying presence.
Fast forward a few weeks. The son of my neighbors was moving and needed to store some furniture at his mom’s yard. I offered my garage. They came into my yard carrying a large wardrobe and when they walked between me and Pouncer, I ran in the house for something. When they passed him, poof, I was gone. He went tearing into the garage, then around the yard and by all reports, he was nearly panicked by the time I came out the back door. In a few weeks, I had gone from that annoying person who kept wanting to take him for walks to his ever-present rock. I have no idea what will happen when things return to normal, but I’m sure we have at least one more transition to go.
A word of advice, the middle of a pandemic is NOT the time to retire. COVID or retirement alone would have been fine, I’m sure, but both together was a bit much. It was and is a huge adjustment and I reluctantly admit I have lost some faith in our systems. A month into the pandemic, we ran out of toilet paper. A couple of months later, it was quarters, then in the summer, it was CO2 and aluminum for cans. It gave me pause: just how fragile is our economy?
I, who have traveled the world for years, have not left the city of Richmond or Henrico County for a year now. It’s been a year since I’ve been to New York City or to see family in Missouri and Colorado. I wouldn’t have thought I could handle that, but I have found that the lifelong pillars of my life are the best standbys: friends, faith, humor, music, poetry and being outdoors.
I expect my faith in Virginia will be restored eventually, and I also expect Pouncer to make the next transition - whenever it comes and whatever it is - with his usual aplomb and readiness to forgive. The faithfulness of a good dog is one constant, even in a pandemic.
Leigh DeFreitas, Midlothian
March 2020, an unsuspecting Saturday, just another day...I thought. Buying Girl Scout cookies, attending an exercise class, and topping off the evening with a “now the movie” night with my neighborhood book club were not especially exceptional activities—just entries on my calendar. A delightful trip with my husband to a nearby winery kicked off the next week followed by dining out with retired friends at a local favorite. As I said, not especially exceptional activities, except...who would have ever guessed those would be the last times I would be inside a gym, a friend’s home, and a restaurant for over a year?
Unbeknownst to all, life was just beginning to ramp up to be drastically different with schedules comprised of more cancellations than activities.
Life began to mimic the movie, “Groundhog Day, yet, in the midst of this unprecedented time of isolation, loss, and uncertainty, positive pandemic possibilities were born. Mine came packaged in the form of a little Norwich Terrier named Katie with a plan to help others chase away the blues and dig through this dog-gone scary time.
Before long, as one laugh and lick led to another, this pandemic partnership burst upon the scene in the form of the creative production team of Katie, the Wagging Writer and Dog Mom, picture posing and writing educational publications to donate to local schools. Letters from elementary students expressed appreciation for these humble efforts while supporting the teaching of the ABCs, numbers to ten, and basic colors for these kids striving to learn under incomprehensible conditions.
As I now pause to reflect on the changes during this past year, I realize what this pandemic and my little terrier have taught me: Life may be riddled with disappointments, closed doors, and dashed dreams, but it can also be abundantly blessed with surprising successes, welcoming adventures, and adjusted goals. With devastation, loss, and pain all around us, it would have been easy to accept defeat and wag the white flag.
Instead, Katie and I found a beneficial way to work together as companions to bring out the best in each other. We are a revitalized, retired educator, who has found a small way to give back to her community, and a feisty, engaging canine who has found her forte. Together we are working—-no, let’s say “playing”— to make the world a better place in a not-so-great time.
Positive pandemic possibilities are out there...have you found yours?