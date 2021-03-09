A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

The first surprising change was on March 12, when the ACC tournaments were canceled. The next evening, my daughter and I went to Red Lobster for dinner and there were hardly any patrons dining. The ones who were there were spread out around the restaurant, and the waitress assured us that they were “cleaning everything very well.”

The next big change was when a friend’s mission trip in Honduras was cut short and he was sent home. The most surprising and shocking thing was when “Caravan Tours” canceled our April trip to the Grand Canyon. Pretty soon, a feeding ministry in Richmond suggested that our church group not come on March 16. My church pretty quickly announced that it would be closing “for a while.”

The most serious way that the pandemic affected me has been in the way that I visit my mother, who is 97 years old. In the beginning of all of this chaos, I would go to her house and stand in another room and talk to her. I could see her, and she could see me, but I wouldn’t get near her. I would limit my visit to 30 minutes once a week. As time went by, I decided that I should wear a mask and could get a little bit closer so she could hear me better. Pretty soon, my visits were back to twice a week, always with a mask.