A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

One year after COVID-19 hit Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is looking back at how the pandemic has shaped, changed and challenged all of us.
Last week, we asked readers how the past year has affected them; what the last normal thing they did before the pandemic was; when they realized life was going to be different; and how their lives have changed because of the pandemic. This is the third in this series.
Their stories help illustrate the pain, fear, loss, isolation, loneliness and change we all felt the past 365 days, as well as the glimmers of positivity, hope and even the positive change that came from this year. Our pandemic year.
Here are their stories. (Some responses were edited for length or clarity.)
Cathy Kirkland, Midlothian
On Feb. 20, 2020, I left on a mission trip to Guatemala. I had a busy week and near the end of the week, a couple of the team members mentioned that family had sent messages about a virus in China. I didn’t hear anything else, so had no reason to worry. Upon returning home on Feb. 29, I didn’t hear anything alarming for a few weeks. When traveling through 12 airports total, I don’t remember seeing anyone in a mask. I had socialized with other airport passengers, dozed, written in my journal, and life was good!
The first surprising change was on March 12, when the ACC tournaments were canceled. The next evening, my daughter and I went to Red Lobster for dinner and there were hardly any patrons dining. The ones who were there were spread out around the restaurant, and the waitress assured us that they were “cleaning everything very well.”
The next big change was when a friend’s mission trip in Honduras was cut short and he was sent home. The most surprising and shocking thing was when “Caravan Tours” canceled our April trip to the Grand Canyon. Pretty soon, a feeding ministry in Richmond suggested that our church group not come on March 16. My church pretty quickly announced that it would be closing “for a while.”
The most serious way that the pandemic affected me has been in the way that I visit my mother, who is 97 years old. In the beginning of all of this chaos, I would go to her house and stand in another room and talk to her. I could see her, and she could see me, but I wouldn’t get near her. I would limit my visit to 30 minutes once a week. As time went by, I decided that I should wear a mask and could get a little bit closer so she could hear me better. Pretty soon, my visits were back to twice a week, always with a mask.
When summer arrived, I could stay outside and visit my mother while she sat in a chair on her porch. As the weather cooled, back inside we went. Now that the COVID deaths were still rising, and there was no end to this pandemic in sight, I began to wear two masks whenever I went grocery shopping or to visit my mother.
Sherrie Bowman, Chester
It has been difficult but over time I have adjusted to the vivid situation. The last normal event was eating inside a restaurant with friends, but it hit me when life had really changed at Thanksgiving and Christmas when large family gatherings had been canceled.
This year, I have found comfort by phone chatting with friends, walks in the parks, reading the newspaper and novels, experimenting with new recipes, working on watercolor and acrylic paintings, and joining a group called liberal women of Chesterfield who have helped keep me sane in these trying times. Since I just received my second shot of vaccine, I look forward to visiting with my grandchildren. The weather is getting warmer. The sun is out today, and I have hoped for a better 2021.
Kathryn Rovinski, RN, Chester
The last normal thing I did before the pandemic was to enjoy my favorite vacation destination (downtown Las Vegas). On the trip, I went skydiving across the Valley of Fire. It was an amazing adventure.
After the first COVID death was reported in our country, I knew things were going to get worse in a hurry. They did.
My life has changed surprisingly little. I’ve been socially distancing for years before that became the way of the world. I have not missed any time at work due to the pandemic. I work every weekend and, since I’m a registered nurse (for nearly 40 years), I cannot telecommute.
One of the worst factors of this pandemic is the way seniors have been treated “to protect them from the virus.” Many people lost loved ones, and I was not immune from that. Although my mother did not have COVID (she passed away from something else), the absolute worst thing was that her family was not allowed to visit and, due to her advanced dementia, a phone call wasn’t an option.
For nearly three months, she was alone, confused and most likely scared. We were allowed to visit her after she had been moved to a nursing home and was literally at death’s door. Very sad and I can empathize with the thousands of other families who could not be with their loved ones during their greatest time of need.