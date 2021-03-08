A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

My life has changed about the same as everyone else's, I think. With underlying conditions, my husband and I have quarantined as much as we can stand it. We did see family but were masked and outside most of the time. Our only social times have been outside, so we are glad to see winter ending.... We've learned to play "codenames" during Facetime sessions with family and friends - something we would never have done before. And I LOVE reZoomions with nine college buddies twice a month, super wonderful to be in such close touch so often. We are all flaming liberals, so the run-up to November was fun, getting to vent with like-minded women, who read and think critically...and agree with me (yes... I know about info bubbles). We normally see each other every 5 years, so this has been really fun.