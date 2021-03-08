A year of COVID: More RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

One year after COVID-19 hit Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is looking back at how the pandemic has shaped, changed and challenged all of us.
Last week, we asked readers how the past year has affected them; what the last normal thing they did before the pandemic was; when they realized life was going to be different; and how their lives have changed because of the pandemic. This is the second in this series.
Their stories help illustrate the pain, fear, loss, isolation, loneliness and change we all felt the past 365 days, as well as the glimmers of positivity, hope and even the positive change that came from this year. Our pandemic year.
Here are their stories. (Some responses were edited for length or clarity.):
Shelley Murray, North Chesterfield
I realized when things were going to drastically change [when] my daughter called from Falls Church to ask if I could come watch the adorable granddaughters (ages 3 and 1) for a week while they figured out what to do, since daycare had closed. I packed for a week and arrived on Sunday, March 15. By Tuesday, I realized that this was not going to end until we had a vaccine and everyone had been vaccinated...I ended up staying four months, as my daughter and her husband set up work-from-home offices in the basement. I will always treasure that time with my girls.
My life has changed about the same as everyone else's, I think. With underlying conditions, my husband and I have quarantined as much as we can stand it. We did see family but were masked and outside most of the time. Our only social times have been outside, so we are glad to see winter ending.... We've learned to play "codenames" during Facetime sessions with family and friends - something we would never have done before. And I LOVE reZoomions with nine college buddies twice a month, super wonderful to be in such close touch so often. We are all flaming liberals, so the run-up to November was fun, getting to vent with like-minded women, who read and think critically...and agree with me (yes... I know about info bubbles). We normally see each other every 5 years, so this has been really fun.
Margaret “Margee” Smither, Northside
There were two notable things I did just before the pandemic that would have been unthinkable just a couple weeks later:
1. On February 12, 2020 I attended a visitation in Alexandria for the brother of a college friend who had passed away unexpectedly. In attendance was my friend’s uncle Dr. Anthony Fauci. I had only recently learned that he was my friend’s uncle despite our friendship of many years. I had seen Dr. Fauci on the news talking about the virus, but I don’t think it had arrived in the US (to anyone’s knowledge) and of course it had not yet been classified as a pandemic. I introduced myself and shook his hand. I think it was my actual last handshake! He was extremely gracious – and petite.
2. On March 4, 2020 I attended the Science Museum’s Up & Atom Women’s Leadership Breakfast with guest speaker/performer Miss America (and Miss Virginia) Camille Schrier I got to witness firsthand her famous science experiment talent. I understand that she is now officially a two-term Miss America. It was very well-attended, and everyone was packed in pretty close.
Brent Archer, Midlothian
It was apparent to me that life was changing dramatically when we decided to close our offices across Virginia on March 16, 2020. I have spent the majority of my career with this company, and we'd never planned for a scenario like this.. And, we thought we'd be back "in a couple months..."
My sense of normalcy has been preserved through running. I have been an avid runner since my early 20s, and I found that, on many days, the time I spent on the road was often the only "normal" part of my day. I have learned to appreciate and value that.
In fact, because it has kept me so balanced in every way, I have maintained my daily run. As of this morning, I have now completed 369 consecutive days of running, mainly on the Mean Streets of Midlothian. I figure I have covered well over 2,000 miles - so if I had started off here in the RVA, I would be pretty much to Los Angeles by now!
Carrie Webster, Midlothian
We started an outside workout group (10 ladies) that had been going strong since last spring. Over time we developed the routine of regular workouts during the week and then long walks on the weekend in a place within Richmond that we’d never explored. We started an Instagram page called “Where Will They Plank Next” and we do planks all over town. We are having the best time—staying active, outside, and exploring our own city.