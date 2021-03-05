A year of COVID: RTD readers reflect on the last year and their lives in a pandemic

To start, we asked readers how the past year has affected them; what the last normal thing they did before the pandemic was; when they realized life was going to be different, and how their lives have changed because of the pandemic.

Their stories help illustrate the pain, fear, loss, isolation, loneliness and change we all felt the last 365 days, as well as the glimmers of positivity, hope and even the positive change that came from this year. Our pandemic year.

Here are their stories (some responses were edited for length or clarity):

Gaynelle Morris, Mechanicsville:

The last normal thing I did was plan and enjoy a fun friend luncheon/play at Hanover Tavern which has now been over a year ago. I always enjoyed planning these quarterly getaways with all my buds as much as they enjoyed being a part of them.

I realized things were changing when summer came and most everything my husband and I love to do were no longer possible and the end was not in sight