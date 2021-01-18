About 100 protesters showed up Monday in downtown Richmond. More drove through in gun rights caravans.

About 100 protesters showed up Monday morning to a downtown Richmond fortified in anticipation of their arrival. Flanked by reporters whose numbers nearly matched theirs early in the day, the activists represented multiple groups, including the Boogaloo Boys, The Original Black Panthers and Proud Boys.
Police had encircled Capitol Square with silver barricades, so the clusters of Second Amendment supporters stood along 9th Street, one of the many roads near the capitol closed off to traffic.
Flags were rested on their shoulders and assault-style rifles were slung across their chests. Scores of police officers watched from inside the square. Plywood covered the windows of the state Capitol building.
Police had posted signs informing visitors that firearms are banned at permitted events. Richmond Police sent a message on Twitter Monday as dozens of people walked through the city with guns noting that Virginia is an open carry state where people are allowed to display firearms in public and the ban only applies to gatherings that would require a permit.
Several organizations had their permits declined for Monday's Lobby Day.
State officials and law enforcement agencies have said they are bracing for potential unrest because of warnings the FBI issued last week that armed protests could be planned outside of state capitol buildings, as well as the U.S. Capitol, in the wake of the deadly riot there by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6.
On Monday, police blocked off Broad Street at Third Street, further restricting vehicle access downtown. Security was also beefed up on Monument Avenue, where the towering statue of Robert E. Lee has been a magnet for protests.
One of the firearms signs in downtown Richmond had been riddled with bullet holes. Mike Dunn, a 20-year-old Boogaloo Boy and Second Amendment advocate, took the sign and dropped it over the barricade at the feet of a group of officers.
“We are here openly defying these laws, these unconstitutional city ordinances, “ Dunn shouted into a megaphone. “Because we’re not going to bend.”
Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a GOP candidate for governor, supports gun rights, but Monday he called out the Boogaloo Boys who showed up in Richmond Monday on his Twitter account.
"These people aren't protestors, they're provocateurs. They're not welcome at our Capitol and they need to go home before someone gets hurt. Grateful for our law enforcement officers and their work to keep us safe," Cox wrote.
Meanwhile, caravans drove through Richmond to support Second Amendment rights as part of the annual Virginia Citizens Defense League protest on Lobby Day.
Philip Van Cleave, president of the VCDL, said his group planned a peaceful protest and was prepared to alert authorities if anyone tried to cause trouble. The protesters downtown on Monday morning were not affiliated with VCDL.
Outside of the Science Museum of Richmond on Monday afternoon where the state Senate is gathering during this year's session, small clusters of pro-gun caravans made their way down West Broad Street. Many vehicles had flags supporting the Second Amendment, President Donald Trump and Blue Lives Matter hanging off its sides or in truck beds. Holding a small pro-gun flag, a man jogged in the median of West Broad Street alongside a caravan.
An estimated 22,000 gun-rights supporters gathered in Richmond in January 2020 to protest Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun restrictions after Democrats gained control of the legislature in the November 2019 elections.
Legislators went on to pass, and Northam signed, versions of all of his major gun-rights bills, except a proposed ban on assault-style weapons, which was defeated in a Senate committee.
Lawmakers enacted stricter penalties for “recklessly” exposing minors to guns; a requirement to report lost or stolen firearms within 48 hours; a ban on the possession of firearms by people subject to restraining orders; expanded local control to let localities adopt firearm-related ordinances; a new requirement calling for background checks on all firearm sales; a restored limit on handgun purchases to one a month; and new power for the courts, which now have the ability to temporarily remove firearms from people in crisis.
Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law from 1993, the last year of Gov. Doug Wilder’s term, until 2012, when then-Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a repeal measure.
As of 5 p.m., armed marches hadn’t dared to approach the circle around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue — its perimeter blocked off by at least 15 police cars and “Road Closed Ahead” signs — that became a main artery to Richmond’s summer of protests.
Ram Trucks with “Guns Save Lives” flags drove past intermittently, seen briefly on the North Allen and East Broad Street intersections that separate the Robert E. Lee monument and one of the city’s main roads.
But the hundreds that turned out to the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle drowned out what disturbance the revving of their engines could make with the words of Jay Z’s “Marcy Me.”
While the city was on edge in anticipation to outside threats, hot dogs were roasted. Clothing to keep warm in the winter was delivered. Pickup basketball games were played.
Kids dressed in puffer coats and beanies to ward off the cold pulled each other around in a black wagon, at times glancing toward the memorials to Black lives that surrounded the monument’s base.
Richmond police officers looked on in the distance, next to the medians that once had a makeshift kitchen to feed the homeless.
People gathered there said the community’s presence in a reclaimed space filled with condemnations against police brutality was an act of resistance to those who planned to overshadow Martin Luther King Jr.’s day.
The medians surrounding the circle has signs citing the banning of guns on public streets, a push put forth by Richmond’s city council following months of civil unrest.
Earlier Monday afternoon, Richmond Police issued a summons to one man for possession of a concealed firearm without a permit outside the circle, according to a tweet from the police department. The tweet also said that RPD confiscated the firearm.
Multiple social media reports cited the arrest attempt as an example of how the police department selectively enforced the ban on Monday, adding that gun rights advocates in Richmond were carrying weapons but weren’t stopped. Many of them seen walking around the city were white. The man whose gun was taken is Black.
RPD spokeswoman Chelsea Rarrick said the “lone citation issued was not for violating the city ordinance. It was for a concealed carry violation which is a state code.”
Staff writers Sabrina Moreno, Jess Nocera and Ali Rockett contributed to this report.