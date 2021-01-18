About 100 protesters showed up Monday in downtown Richmond. More drove through in gun rights caravans.

About 100 protesters showed up Monday morning to a downtown Richmond fortified in anticipation of their arrival. Flanked by reporters whose numbers nearly matched theirs early in the day, the activists represented multiple groups, including the Boogaloo Boys, The Original Black Panthers and Proud Boys.

Police had encircled Capitol Square with silver barricades, so the clusters of Second Amendment supporters stood along 9th Street, one of the many roads near the capitol closed off to traffic.

Flags were rested on their shoulders and assault-style rifles were slung across their chests. Scores of police officers watched from inside the square. Plywood covered the windows of the state Capitol building.

Police had posted signs informing visitors that firearms are banned at permitted events. Richmond Police sent a message on Twitter Monday as dozens of people walked through the city with guns noting that Virginia is an open carry state where people are allowed to display firearms in public and the ban only applies to gatherings that would require a permit.

Several organizations had their permits declined for Monday's Lobby Day.